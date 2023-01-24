San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry to appear at pre-trial hearing Tuesday

click to enlarge
Embattled District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry will appear in court via Zoom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing for DWI and hit-and-run charges stemming from his Nov. 6 car collision, the Express-News reports
Police allege that Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks
at the Evil Olive bar before getting behind the wheel of his black Jeep Wrangler. Perry allegedly struck a Honda Civic at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Nov. 10, Perry was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident, and a DWI charge followed on Dec. 28. Both charges are Class B misdemeanors, and both are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the daily.
If convicted before the citywide elections in May, the city council could also forcibly remove Perry from his post. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has previously said that if the allegations against Perry are true, then he should resign from council.
