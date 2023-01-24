San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry to appear at pre-trial hearing Tuesday

Perry could face prison time and fines if convicted of both charges.

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 7:55 am

click to enlarge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has previously said that if the allegations against Perry are true, then he should resign from city council - Rhyma Castillo
Rhyma Castillo
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has previously said that if the allegations against Perry are true, then he should resign from city council
Embattled District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry will appear in court via Zoom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing for DWI and hit-and-run charges stemming from his Nov. 6 car collision, the Express-News reports.

Police allege that Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks at the Evil Olive bar before getting behind the wheel of his black Jeep Wrangler. Perry allegedly struck a Honda Civic at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 10, Perry was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident, and a DWI charge followed on Dec. 28. Both charges are Class B misdemeanors, and both are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the daily.

If convicted before the citywide elections in May, the city council could also forcibly remove Perry from his post. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has previously said that if the allegations against Perry are true, then he should resign from council.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio has the fastest rising rents of any big city in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

Dallas was the only other large city in Texas to see rents go up, increasing a meager 0.9%.

Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior.

San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings

By Michael Karlis

Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics.

Report: Hundreds of indigenous remains housed at UTSA, Witte Museum despite federal law

By Michael Karlis

UTSA currently houses 297 indigenous remains at its Center for Archaeological Research, according to Axios.

Also in News

In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march for abortion rights on Sunday, Jan. 22, in San Antonio.

Conservative lawmakers push for review of school board group’s guidance on transgender students

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

A hardline conservative group has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in on guidance to school districts for navigating issues related to transgender students.

Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education

By Josephine Lee, The Texas Observer

Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands.

Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

State Sen. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, speaks from her desk on the Senate floor on May 30, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us