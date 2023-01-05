TABC investigating San Antonio bar accused of serving Councilman Clayton Perry before crash

click to enlarge
Perry consumed drinks att Northeast San Antonio bar Evil Olive, the night of his car crash, according to a police affidavit.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched a probe into Evil Olive, a Northeast San Antonio bar at which Councilman Clayton Perry is accused of having 14 drinks the night of his alleged hit-and-run crash, the Express-News reports
The TABC investigation comes a week after Perry was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated
. Bartenders at the Evil Olive were caught on surveillance footage serving Perry 14 drinks from 4:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 6, the night of the collision, according to a police affidavit cited by the daily.
The TABC could fine or revoke Evil Olive's liquor license if the state agency determines that the bar knowingly continued to serve an already intoxicated customer, the Express-News reports
After leaving Evil Olive that night, Perry drove his black Jeep Wrangler to a nearby Bill Miller's Bar-B-Q drive-thru, where he attempted to hand over his keys and wallet at the pickup window after failing to put in an order, according to a police arrest affidavit
Perry was involved in the traffic accident soon after, according to SAPD. A police officer later found Perry in his backyard, reportedly smelling of alcohol. Widely shared body-cam footage shows the councilman appearing disoriented while responding to the officer's questions.
Perry was arrested Nov. 10
and charged with failing to stop and provide information after the crash. Following further police investigation, he was booked Dec. 29
on DWI charges.
Perry is currently on a leave of absence from his council duties.
