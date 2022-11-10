San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign

Perry told reporters that he doesn't remember what happened on Sunday but didn't explain why he can't recall.

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 6:01 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was released on $2,000 bail after being charged with a misdemeanor at the Bexar County Courthouse Thursday afternoon. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was released on $2,000 bail after being charged with a misdemeanor at the Bexar County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion that was involved in a hit-and-run car collision that took place Sunday.

Perry was charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor. He was almost immediately released on a $2,000 bond, his defense attorney David Christian told reporters gathered in the basement of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Perry told reporters that he's been out of town at a buddy's house since getting out of the hospital for his head injury on Tuesday. However, he rushed back to town as soon as he got word that he was he subject of an arrest warrant.

The District 10 Councilman said he doesn't remember what happened Sunday but didn't elaborate on why he couldn't recall. He didn't comment on where he had been before the accident or whether or not he had been drinking.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Express-News, Perry had visited a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant minutes before the crash. The restaurant's manager called 911 to report that Perry appeared to be intoxicated and was causing a ruckus at the drive-thru, the document reportedly states.

According to the police report obtained by KSAT, Perry was allegedly driving a black Jeep Wrangler when he collided with a Honda Civic parked at a red light. Perry fled the scene and an officer later found him lying in his backyard with a head injury smelling of alcohol, the report said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg called for Perry to resign if the report published by KSAT was accurate.

Speaking to reporters, Perry said the mayor "can say whatever he wants" and added that he has no plans to resign.

"I'm just saying let the process play out," Perry said. "I got a lot of reassessment to do."

