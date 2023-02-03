San Antonio daytime television host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charge

Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.
The San Antonio daytime TV host whose conversational skills have drawn repeated jabs from comedian John Oliver was arrested on a DWI charge early Friday morning, according to Bexar County Court records.
Esteban Solis, 42, a host on KABB's Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban, was picked up after after police responded to a major accident near loop 1604 and Culebra Road, San Antonio's WOAI reports.
The charge is Solis' second DWI charge, according to the court filing.
Solis was noticeably absent from Friday's Daytime broadcast. However, for many TV viewers, he may be better known for his appearances as a running gag on HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
During the bits, Oliver pokes fun at Solis' awkward on-air conversations, in which the San Antonian often ends chats with co-star Kimberly Crawford with the signature catchphrase, "True story."
Solis is facing a maximum $6,000 fine, a minimum three-day jail sentence and suspension of his driver's license if convicted, according to MySA.