San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge two months after car crash

click to enlarge Michael Karlis San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry leaving City Hall following a vote of no confidence on Monday, Nov. 14.

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has been charged with driving while intoxicated roughly two months after a vehicle crash for which he also faces charges of fleeing the scene, the Express-News reports

The District 10 councilman was booked Wednesday and posted $1,000 bail, according to the daily. He's been on leave of absence from his city position since a Nov. 14 no-confidence vote by other members of council.



The DWI charge relates to a Nov. 6 collision between Perry's Jeep Wrangler and another vehicle in Northeast San Antonio. Police allege Perry fled the scene without exchanging information with the other motorist. On Nov. 10, he was charged with failure to stop and provide information.



After an investigation, the San Antonio police early this month filed a DWI case against Perry. At the time, they said it was up to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office to decide whether to pursue those charges.



Although Perry was never required to take a Breathalyzer test, an officer was able to track him to his home on the night of the accident.



Widely circulated body-cam footage shows a confused and often incoherent Perry responding to questions from the officer. The councilman had a cut on his head and smelled of alcohol, according to a police report on the incident.



Mike Gallagher, who represented District 10 on council from 2014 to 2017, has been representing Perry's constituents since the councilman took his temporary leave.



