San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge two months after car crash

Police filed the charge against Perry earlier this month, saying it was up to the DA's office whether to pursue the case.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry leaving City Hall following a vote of no confidence on Monday, Nov. 14. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry leaving City Hall following a vote of no confidence on Monday, Nov. 14.
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has been charged with driving while intoxicated roughly two months after a vehicle crash for which he also faces charges of fleeing the scene, the Express-News reports.

The District 10 councilman was booked Wednesday and posted $1,000 bail, according to the daily. He's been on leave of absence from his city position since a Nov. 14 no-confidence vote by other members of council.

The DWI charge relates to a Nov. 6 collision between Perry's Jeep Wrangler and another vehicle in Northeast San Antonio. Police allege Perry fled the scene without exchanging information with the other motorist. On Nov. 10, he was charged with failure to stop and provide information.

After an investigation, the San Antonio police early this month filed a DWI case against Perry. At the time, they said it was up to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office to decide whether to pursue those charges.

Although Perry was never required to take a Breathalyzer test, an officer was able to track him to his home on the night of the accident.

Widely circulated body-cam footage shows a confused and often incoherent Perry responding to questions from the officer. The councilman had a cut on his head and smelled of alcohol, according to a police report on the incident.

Mike Gallagher, who represented District 10 on council from 2014 to 2017, has been representing Perry's constituents since the councilman took his temporary leave.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

House colleague urges U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to quiet the hell down after shouting tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down.

Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown brings on federal investigation

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A Southwest Airlines jet on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2020. Southwest is struggling to stabilize its operations after a winter storm caused a backlog in travel, mass flight cancellations and delays at major airports.

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

Also in News

Assclown of the Year 2022: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

Cruz's utterances and actions were absurd enough to make him assclown of the year.

Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown brings on federal investigation

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A Southwest Airlines jet on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2020. Southwest is struggling to stabilize its operations after a winter storm caused a backlog in travel, mass flight cancellations and delays at major airports.

House colleague urges U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to quiet the hell down after shouting tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down.

Bad Takes: In a 'Tale of Two Documents,' the one about Texas women should draw real outrage

By Kevin Sánchez

Texas' Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee is required to submit a report on maternal deaths "not later than September 1st" in even-numbered years, but didn't release its 2022 report until Dec. 15.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us