San Antonio educator in the running to win $5,000 cash prize from Teachers of Tomorrow

Harlandale ISD's Laura Cisneros is one of five Teacher of the Year finalists but needs community votes to win.

Wed, Jul 27, 2022

Laura Cisneros is a middle school Theatre Arts teacher at Terrell Wells Middle School in San Antonio’s Harlandale ISD. - Photo Courtesy Teachers of Tomorrow
Photo Courtesy Teachers of Tomorrow
Laura Cisneros is a middle school Theatre Arts teacher at Terrell Wells Middle School in San Antonio’s Harlandale ISD.
A San Antonio middle school teacher is in the running to win $5,000 cash prize from Teachers of Tomorrow through its Teacher of the Year award.

However, there's a catch: she needs the community’s help to snag the cash.

Laura Cisneros, a middle school Theatre Arts teacher at Terrell Wells Middle School in San Antonio’s Harlandale ISD, is one of five Teacher of the Year finalists for 2022.

A first-year educator, Cisneros was nominated by a field supervisor or principal from her school. Each year, administrators across the nation nominate stand-out educators for the chance to become Teacher of the Year.

The finalists then call on their communities to vote for them to take the title. The deadline for San Antonio to vote is Monday, August 1, 2022, and the winner will be announced in early August.

“My favorite part about being a teacher is interacting with my students. Getting to know them and teaching them according to their individual needs is a thrill of joy for me,” Cisneros says in her online Teacher of the Year profile. “It’s through the interactions that they are able to slowly discover new things about themselves and the skills/lessons we are learning about. It’s through the interactions in which a voice is found, that community is built, confidence sparks, knowledge grows, and change is made.”

Teachers of Tomorrow is a accredited certification program that works closely with school districts and campus principals in Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Indiana, the Carolinas, Alabama and Florida to assist in placing certified educators in classrooms.

July 27, 2022

