Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio has the nation’s highest rate of baby formula shortages, according to retail data

One of the nation's top formula producers wants to restart a closed plant, but it still may take six weeks or more to increase supplies.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Abbott Nutrition halted production at its Sturgis, Michigan plant in February after Similac products were recalled. - FLICKR / AJAY_SURESH
Flickr / ajay_suresh
Abbott Nutrition halted production at its Sturgis, Michigan plant in February after Similac products were recalled.
Following a February recall of baby formula, San Antonio is experiencing the highest rate of shortages in the product, the New York Times reports, citing data from retail software firm Datasembly.

The Alamo City was a focus of the Times' article chronicling the national shortage, which the paper says is leaving parents “scrambling to feed their children.” According to Datasembly information cited in the piece, 56% of San Antonio's normal supplies of baby formula were depleted as of Tuesday, May 10.

"The shortage has been a challenge for families across the country, but it is especially palpable at grocery stores and food banks in San Antonio ... where many mothers lack health insurance and work at low-wage jobs that give them little opportunity to breastfeed," the Times reports.

San Antonio nonprofits are having trouble replenishing their supplies for mothers unable to find it on grocery shelves, according to the article.

Formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition halted production at its Sturgis, Michigan plant in February after Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products were recalled over bacterial infections that led to two infant deaths.

Abbott said it's increasing production at other U.S. plants and also shipping products from its facility in Ireland. The Food and Drug Administration has suggested that panic buying may be exacerbating the problem as the company tries to keep up.

"Notably, more infant formula was purchased in the month of April than in the month prior to the recall," FDA officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Abbott says it plans to restart production at the Michigan plant as soon as the FDA gives the green light, ABC News reported Thursday. However, it still may take six to eight weeks until new formula products become available. Nationwide labor shortages and global supply chain issues are still a thing, after all.

“We deeply regret the situation and since the recall, we’ve been working to increase supply at our other FDA-registered facilities, including bringing in Similac from our site in Cootehill, Ireland, by air and producing more liquid Similac and Alimentum,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. “We also began releasing metabolic formulas that were on hold earlier this month at FDA’s request to those who need these unique formulas.”

Though a quick resolution to the shortage appears unlikely, experts warn caregivers not to dilute baby formula or create DIY versions.

Watering down formula can lead to nutritional deficiencies and be life-threatening for young children, according to FDA guidelines. Feeding homemade formula to a baby can also lead to injury or even death if the nutrient amounts are insufficient.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Trending

Airbnb plans to crack down on unauthorized San Antonio parties this summer

By Michael Karlis

Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for house parties.

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.

San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 best city for NBA fans

By Michael Karlis

WalletHub cited the affordability of attending a Spurs game, the team's average performance and the number of championships won as reasons for the city's high ranking.

CityScrapes: San Antonio lacks transparency with Grand Hyatt deal and convention center expansion

By Heywood Sanders

The most recent city budget highlights performance measures for the convention center as its exhibit hall occupancy level and number of hosted events. But actual convention attendance is nowhere to be found.

Also in News

Texas isn’t ready to support more parents and kids in a post-Roe world, advocates warn

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Patients wait to be seen at the People’s Community Clinic in Austin in 2014. The clinic provides state-subsidized women’s health services to low-income people.

Texas Dems ask White House to probe Gov. Greg Abbott's use of COVID funds for border crackdown

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Company offering free therapy for Texas frontline workers through $1 million program

By Nina Rangel

Utah-based healthcare company Nomi Health will cover $1 million in free mental health services for frontline workers.

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us