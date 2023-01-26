San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

The senior at the BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus could win up to $250,000 to help pay for college.

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 3:14 pm

Hanna Guan, a senior at BASIS San Antonio Shavano, was named a finalist in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search.
LinkedIn / Hannah Guan
Hanna Guan, a senior at BASIS San Antonio Shavano, was named a finalist in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search.
A San Antonio high schooler is heading to the nation's capital as a finalist in one of the country's most prestigious science competitions.

Hannah Guan, a senior at the BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus charter school, is one of 40 students from across the U.S. selected to compete in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search, according to the event's organizers.

The 82-year-old competition, sponsored by pharmaceutical company Regeneron, is considered one of the highest-profile science competitions in the country. Thirteen past competitors have gone on to win Nobel Prizes.

Guan — chosen from more than 1,900 entrants — will present a project which aims to model how human health evolves with age and shows what variables are most responsible for changes in health.

Each of the 40 competitors, including Guan, will receive $25,000 to pay for college. The top 10 winners will receive awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000 during a March 14 even live-streamed from the nation's capital.

Guan also won a national STEM-related award in September for creating a nonprofit that provides online math classes to underserved communities.

