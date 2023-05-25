San Antonio International ranked as the nation's fifth-most frustrating airport

To get its rankings, the financial site analyzed 37,000 tweets from March 2022 through March of this year directed at the 60 busiest U.S. airports. Analysts used technology to sort out tweets it which people expressed anger.
An astonishing 57% of tweets directed at San Antonio International were angry in nature, according to the study. Many of the complaints featured the words or terms "Transportation Security Administration," "TSA," "weapons," "firearms" and "equipment malfunctions."
San Antonio International was the only Texas airport to rank in the top 10.
The airport where travelers are the angriest? John Wayne Airport in Orange County, which serves roughly 11 million passengers a year. Around 65% of tweets directed at John Wayne were categorized as "angry" by Forbes Advisor.
