Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio is an expensive city for locals, study finds

The San Antonio metro was ranked as the second-most expensive spot in Texas when incomes are compared to the cost of living.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although goods and services cost less in San Antonio, people here earn a lower average wage. - Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
Although goods and services cost less in San Antonio, people here earn a lower average wage.
Although San Antonio is often touted as an oasis of affordability, a new study found that it's actually among the state's most expensive metro areas for residents.

An analysis by real estate search engine Texas Real Estate Source labeled San Antonio-New Braunfels as Texas' second-most expensive metro area for residents. San Antonio scored marginally better than Austin, which researchers ranked the least affordable Texas metro area.

The report analyzed cost-of-living data using metrics such as home prices, utilities, groceries and the cost of goods and services and compared those averages with each metro's per-capita income. The report then gave each Texas metro a cost-of-living score.

While the average cost of living in the San Antonio metro is less than some of the state's other big metros, people living here earn less, according to the study. Alamo City residents only earn $53,648 on average, which means they're forced to use more of their disposable income on goods and services.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex came in as the No. 3 most expensive metro for residents, followed by Houston at No. 4 and College Station at No. 5. Midland in West Texas ranked as the state's most affordable metro.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.

East Side San Antonio ZIP code among those with highest home-value increases in Texas

By Michael Karlis

The homes in San Antonio ZIP code 78203 on the East side of downtown near the Alamodome increased in value by 235% since 2016.

San Antonio airport plus its Whataburger and Super Bien concessions land awards

By Brandon Rodriguez

SAT hired 114 employees in 2021, with over 50% from minority groups.

San Antonio animal shelters cutting adoption fees for Empty the Shelters event

By Brandon Rodriguez

Buddy is one of the dogs currently available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive, 4710 State Highway 151.

Also in News

As Texas lawmakers tussle over property tax relief, it’s unclear whether renters will benefit

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Property taxes make up about 20% of every rent dollar paid by Texas tenants, according to figures provided by the Texas Apartment Association.

Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Houston sues state in attempt to block new law that erodes cities’ power

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 into law in June.

Ken Paxton will not testify at impeachment trial, defense attorney says

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement to the press May 26, 2023, a day before the impeachment vote in the Texas House.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us