San Antonio is an expensive city for locals, study finds

click to enlarge Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org Although goods and services cost less in San Antonio, people here earn a lower average wage.

Although San Antonio is often touted as an oasis of affordability, a new study found that it's actually among the state's most expensive metro areas for residents.An analysis by real estate search engine Texas Real Estate Source labeled San Antonio-New Braunfels as Texas' second-most expensive metro area for residents. San Antonio scored marginally better than Austin, which researchers ranked the least affordable Texas metro area.The report analyzed cost-of-living data using metrics such as home prices, utilities, groceries and the cost of goods and services and compared those averages with each metro's per-capita income. The report then gave each Texas metro a cost-of-living score.While the average cost of living in the San Antonio metro is less than some of the state's other big metros, people living here earn less, according to the study. Alamo City residents only earn $53,648 on average, which means they're forced to use more of their disposable income on goods and services.The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex came in as the No. 3 most expensive metro for residents, followed by Houston at No. 4 and College Station at No. 5. Midland in West Texas ranked as the state's most affordable metro.