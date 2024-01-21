LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio ISD will resume classes on Monday after system failures

The district shuttered all 98 schools last week due to heating system outages at many campuses.

By on Sun, Jan 21, 2024 at 7:48 am

SAISD shuttered all of its campuses last week over heating system failures. - San Antonio ISD | Facebook
Classes will resume Monday at all San Antonio Independent School District campuses after widespread heating system failures during last week's freezing weather prompted the temporarily closure of all 98 of its schools.

In a news release issued Saturday, SAISD officials said the district deployed up to 50 technicians per day for repairs. In addition to its own staff, the district deployed temps, contractors and volunteers from other districts and government agencies.

“We are extremely grateful to the many contractors, city entities, and other school districts who joined our staff to restore our heating system,” Superintendent Jaime Aquino said. “This has allowed us to quickly initiate a comprehensive and collaborative effort on behalf of our students and educators.”

Monday's reopening comes after Aquino said two high-ranking SAISD administrators resigned over the failures. The superintendent also said the district will prepare a report explaining the cause of the problem.

“We must admit that this was an error on the part of leaders in the district,” Aquino wrote in a memo circulated to schools last week. “We had a week to prepare. Our families count on us to be open, and we are obligated to be there for them.”

