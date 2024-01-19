LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Two top San Antonio ISD administrators resign amid heating and plumbing debacle

In an internal staff memo, Superintendent Jaime Aquino said campuses will only reopen once staff 'know that classrooms are ready for learning.'

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Second-year SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino speaks during a district board meeting last year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Second-year SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino speaks during a district board meeting last year.
Two high-ranking administrators within San Antonio Independent School District have resigned following the district’s decision to cancel class this week over heating and plumbing issues at its campuses.

In an internal memo sent to staff Thursday and obtained by the Current, SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said he accepted the resignations of Deputy Superintendent of Operations Ken Thompson and Chief of Operations Mike Eaton.

Senior Executive Director of Child Nutrition Services Jenny Arredondo will take charge of the district’s Operations Division in the interim, according to the document.

“We must admit that this was an error on the part of leaders in the district,” Aquino wrote. “We had a week to prepare. Our families count on us to be open, and we are obligated to be there for them.”

The resignations come after Aquino closed all SAISD schools Wednesday through at least the end of the week. The sudden closure was due to heating problems at 30 campuses, where classroom temperatures hovered between 40 and 50 degrees, according to media reports.

There’s still no guarantee all SAISD students will return to class Monday. "[W]e will open schools only where the staff on campus know that classrooms are ready for learning," Aquino said in the memo.

Aquino also said that once SAISD resolves its operations problems, the district will publish a full report examining and summarizing the reasons for the failure.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Apple asks California AI team to relocate to Texas or be fired

By Nina Rangel

Technology company Apple is known for products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

San Antonio housing market will be among the nation's coldest this year, Zillow warns

By Michael Karlis

Home prices in San Antonio are expected to decline 2.1% by December 2024, according to Zillow.

San Antonio lawmakers say Justice Department report shows Texas' failure on Uvalde

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School shortly after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott denies responsibility for migrant drownings near Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

Texas National Guardsmen watch for migrants along the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

Also in News

Texas' singles population swells by 3.1 million in the new year

By Nina Rangel

Texas' singles population has swelled by more than 3.1 million since Christmas.

Apple asks California AI team to relocate to Texas or be fired

By Nina Rangel

Technology company Apple is known for products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Vandegrift High School's library on March 2, 2022.

School voucher supporter gave Gov. Greg Abbott $6 million in December

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in March 2023.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us