San Antonio kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with events starting Saturday

A mariachi singer performs during a Hispanic Heritage month event. The regional Mexican music music dates back at least the 18th century.

San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to honor

the city's strong connection to Mexico

the annual festivities of





Jovita Idár U.S. Mint Quarter Celebration at Historic Market Square Sept. 17, Mezclas Acústicas at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Sept. 23-24 and

Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at La Villita Historic Arts Village

Sept. 30.

Idár, a Texas native,

was an American journalist, teacher, and political activist.

She

championed for the preservation of Hispanic heritage through education and social services.





Established in 1994, Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission holds culturally relevant events throughout San Antonio to promote an understanding of the historical significance of Mexico’s Day of Independence.

