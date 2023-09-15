San Antonio kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with events starting Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department
A mariachi singer performs during a Hispanic Heritage month event. The regional Mexican music music dates back at least the 18th century.
The City of San Antonio is partnering with San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to honor the city's strong connection to Mexico
through the annual festivities of
Hispanic Heritage Month.
The celebration, which runs Sept.15 to Oct. 15, pays tribute to the cultural and historical contributions made by Hispanic and Latino communities.
The month's long list of events include parades, musical and arts performances, film screenings, cooking demonstrations, crafts, health and wellness activities, according to program officials. A full schedule is available at the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture website
.
Amon the scheduled events are the Jovita Idár U.S. Mint Quarter Celebration at Historic Market Square Sept. 17, Mezclas Acústicas at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Sept. 23-24 and Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at La Villita Historic Arts Village Sept. 30. Idár, a Texas native, was an American journalist, teacher, and political activist. She championed for the preservation of Hispanic heritage through education and social services.
Established in 1994, Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission holds culturally relevant events throughout San Antonio to promote an understanding of the historical significance of Mexico’s Day of Independence.
