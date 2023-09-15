BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with events starting Saturday

The annual celebration runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 4:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A mariachi singer performs during a Hispanic Heritage month event. The regional Mexican music music dates back at least the 18th century. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department
A mariachi singer performs during a Hispanic Heritage month event. The regional Mexican music music dates back at least the 18th century.
The City of San Antonio is partnering with San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to honor the city's strong connection to Mexico through the annual festivities of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The celebration, which runs Sept.15 to Oct. 15, pays tribute to the cultural and historical contributions made by Hispanic and Latino communities.

The month's long list of events include parades, musical and arts performances, film screenings, cooking demonstrations, crafts, health and wellness activities, according to program officials. A full schedule is available at the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture website.

Amon the scheduled events are the Jovita Idár U.S. Mint Quarter Celebration at Historic Market Square Sept. 17, Mezclas Acústicas at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Sept. 23-24 and Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at La Villita Historic Arts Village Sept. 30. Idár, a Texas native, was an American journalist, teacher, and political activist. She championed for the preservation of Hispanic heritage through education and social services.

Established in 1994, Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission holds culturally relevant events throughout San Antonio to promote an understanding of the historical significance of Mexico’s Day of Independence.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Three Texas cities are among the 100 best in the world. San Antonio isn't one of them.

By Michael Karlis

Factors including violent crime, educational attainment and income inequality might have kept San Antonio out of the top 100.

Brooks & Dunn among performers added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup

By Brandon Rodriguez

Thursday, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced five new concert additions to their 2024 lineup.

San Antonio officials recommend public transit ahead of UTSA-Army game

By Brandon Rodriguez

UTSA football players celebrate after their season opening win over Texas State University.

New Texas law will punish dog owners who fake service animal capabilities with $1K fine

By Nina Rangel

Service dogs are trained to perform tasks that assist people with disabilities.

Also in News

Senators deliberating Ken Paxton’s fate on 16 articles of impeachment

By Kate McGee and Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will soon hear his fate.

New Texas law will punish dog owners who fake service animal capabilities with $1K fine

By Nina Rangel

Service dogs are trained to perform tasks that assist people with disabilities.

Texas has dropped tens of thousands from Medicaid coverage due to processing delay

By Abe Asher

Elysse Adkins speaks to a Texas Health and Human Services advisor about her health coverage options at a San Antonio Food Bank event organized as the state began dumping people from the Medicaid rolls.

Ken Paxton took a 'corrupt' interest in lawsuit on Nate Paul’s behalf, whistleblower testifies

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Darren McCarty, former deputy attorney general for civil litigation under Ken Paxton, is sworn in by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the sixth day of Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 12, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us