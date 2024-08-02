San Antonio lands another Mexican budget airline route to Guadalajara

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Wirestock Creators Flights from San Antonio to Guadalajara on Viva Aerobus will take off on Dec. 2.

As other air carriers scale back in San Antonio, another budget Mexican airline is expanding service here.VivaAerobus will offer nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Guadalajara four times a week starting Dec. 2, according to a details shared by airport officials. The carrier will join Volaris, another Mexican budget airline, in offering nonstop service from the Alamo City to Mexico's third-largest metro area."Guadalajara is a popular destination for business travelers, tourists who want to check out the birthplace of mariachi music and people in our community who want to visit their friends and relatives," San Antonio Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said in a statement.The flight between the Alamo City and the birthplace of tequila is part of a major Viva Aerobus expansion. The airline is deploying six new routes from Guadalajara starting this year, half to U.S. destinations.Word of the new route at San Antonio International Airport comes as other airlines have pulled back on service.In June, Germany's Condor Airlines announced plans to scale back San Antonio's first direct transatlantic flight. The flight to Frankfurt will next summer drop from three times a week to twice weekly.JetBlue also recently announced it's scrapping flights from the Alamo City to Boston and New York City.Even so, Saenz said he's optimistic about San Antonio's upward momentum."The more you choose to fly from SAT and support our airport, the more that airlines notice and expand service," he said. "We're still growing and look forward to more exciting news to come."