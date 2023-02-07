San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford

click to enlarge
Kimberly Crawford's alleged stalker told police that he and Crawford could communicate via the spirit world, according to the Express-News .
Police have arrested a San Antonio man accused of stalking daytime television host Kimberly Crawford, according to documents obtained by the Current
News of the arrest of Crawford’s alleged stalker comes days after her co-host on the KABB talk show Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban
, Esteban Solis, was arrested on a DWI charge
Joel Flores, 58, was arrested and charged with stalking on Friday, Feb. 3 after visiting the KABB studios uninvited on at least eight occasions over the past year, according to court records.
Crawford told police that Flores changed his appearance and vehicle at least three times over the past few months in a bid to meet with the local celebrity, according an arrest affidavit.
In December, Flores stopped by the KABB office where Crawford works two separate times, according to allegations in the document. One of those times, he dropped off tamales for Crawford, while the other he reportedly told staff that he knew her and that she wanted him to do a job there.
Police issued a criminal trespass warning to Flores and placed him under emergency detention on Jan. 25 after Flores showed up at the news station yet again, the arrest affidavit also noted. According to the document, Flores told responding officers he could speak to Crawford via the spirits and that the two were married.
Flores is being held on $15,000 bail, according to Bexar County court records
