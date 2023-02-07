San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford

News of the arrest of Crawford's alleged stalker comes days after her co-host, Esteban Solis, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 10:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kimberly Crawford's alleged stalker told police that he and Crawford could communicate via the spirit world, according to the Express-News . - Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Kimberly Crawford's alleged stalker told police that he and Crawford could communicate via the spirit world, according to the Express-News .
Police have arrested a San Antonio man accused of stalking daytime television host Kimberly Crawford, according to documents obtained by the Current.

News of the arrest of Crawford’s alleged stalker comes days after her co-host on the KABB talk show Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban, Esteban Solis, was arrested on a DWI charge.

Joel Flores, 58, was arrested and charged with stalking on Friday, Feb. 3 after visiting the KABB studios uninvited on at least eight occasions over the past year, according to court records.

Crawford told police that Flores changed his appearance and vehicle at least three times over the past few months in a bid to meet with the local celebrity, according an arrest affidavit.

In December, Flores stopped by the KABB office where Crawford works two separate times, according to allegations in the document. One of those times, he dropped off tamales for Crawford, while the other he reportedly told staff that he knew her and that she wanted him to do a job there.

Police issued a criminal trespass warning to Flores and placed him under emergency detention on Jan. 25 after Flores showed up at the news station yet again, the arrest affidavit also noted. According to the document, Flores told responding officers he could speak to Crawford via the spirits and that the two were married.

Flores is being held on $15,000 bail, according to Bexar County court records.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers

By Brandon Rodriguez

After taking one bite, the only word both Janko and Majlak could seemingly muster was “phenomenal.”

San Antonio daytime television host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charge

By Michael Karlis

Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day

By Michael Karlis

The yellow coupons can be found in the family planning aisle of your nearest H-E-B.

Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power

By Michael Karlis

Austin Police responded to the H-E-B to help clear traffic while people raided the dumpster looking for food.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott gives Texas state agencies until Feb. 15 to ban TikTok

By Michael Karlis

Public universities across Texas began banning students from using TikTok on campus WiFi networks citing security concerns about the Chinese social media app.

Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools

By Elliott Woods, Capital & Main

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel in April. Using a tax break known as Title 313, companies have reduced their tax burden while building a number of large oil, gas and chemical facilities near Corpus Christi.

Mapping the legacy of prison hunger strikes in Texas

By Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Tribune

Prison strikes are notoriously difficult to track, as information between prisoners, outside organizers and media gets stifled.

Texas Senate leaders signal intent to spend big on border security

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers signaled a willingness to keep up considerable spending in the state budget for immigration enforcement efforts on the state’s southern border.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us