San Antonio man sucked into plane engine suffered from mental health problems, his brother says

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Austin Deppe
A flight moves down the runway at San Antonio International Airport.
The San Antonio man who died after being sucked into an airplane engine on Friday suffered from past mental health and substance abuse problems, his brother told British publication the Daily Mail
.
Even so, the brother of David Renner, the 27-year-old who died in the incident, said there was no indication at the time of the death that Renner was in mental distress or that he planned to commit suicide, according to the report.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office ruled Renner's death a suicide on Monday
, prompting the National Transportation Safety Board said it no longer plans to investigate.
Renner was sucked into the engine of Delta Airlines Flight 1111 on Friday at around 10:25 p.m. The plane had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate when he was "ingested" by one of the jet engine, according to authorities.
"David had been clean for eight months, was in therapy, [was] actively taking his prescribed medication, and had finally become the David we all know he could be," Renner's brother Joshua told the Daily Mail.
Even so, Joshua Renner added his sibling had tried to harm himself and take his own life in the past. He said his brother had a difficult childhood, often bouncing between two households due to his parents' divorce.
"This wasn't the first time David has tried something like this from my knowledge," Joshua told the Daily Mail
. "There were other times. This time was different, though."
In his comments, Joshua Renner encouraged people to reach out when they notice someone is struggling, adding that "the simplest smile can always make a difference."
If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
