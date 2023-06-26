Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

Due to the death being ruled a suicide, the National Transportation Safety Board will no longer be opening an investigation into the incident.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines. - Bryan Rindfuss
Bryan Rindfuss
Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.
The death of a ground crew worker who was sucked into the engine of Delta Airlines plane at San Antonio International Airport Friday has been ruled a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiners Office, KENS5 reports.

According to the TV station, 27-year-old David Renner died of blunt and sharp force trauma. Due to the death being ruled a suicide, the National Transportation Safety Board will no longer be opening an investigation into the incident.

On Friday, Delta Flight 1111 arrived at San Antonio International from Los Angeles, when a grounds crew worker was “ingested” into one of its engines at about 10:25 p.m., according to an NTSB obtained by MySA.

Renner, who worked for a company contracted by Delta Airlines, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

By Sanford Nowlin

Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

By Michael Karlis

Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Also in News

Report: Abortion may be illegal in Texas, but plenty of women are still getting them out of state

By Michael Karlis

Although abortion is outlawed in Texas, women can still seek other reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics across the state, such as the clinic in San Antonio pictured above.

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

By Sanford Nowlin

Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.

Texas lowers barrier for food stamps, but many still won’t qualify

By Noah Alcala Bach, The Texas Tribune

Mercedes Bristol, 68, executive director of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, left, and her youngest grandson, Paul Chavez, 12, hold each other in their front yard in San Antonio on June 16, 2023. Bristol is the primary caretaker of her five grandchildren, including Paul, who is the youngest. “We’re called the invisible foster care, the hidden foster care, nobody knows about this group of people that are raising grandchildren,” Bristol said.

Despite promise of 'total transparency,' secrecy will be a big part of Ken Paxton impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who promised transparency for the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, recaps the regular session of the Legislature at the Texas Public Policy Foundation headquarters in downtown Austin on May 30.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us