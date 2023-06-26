San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

click to enlarge
Bryan Rindfuss
Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.
The death of a ground crew worker who was sucked into the engine of Delta Airlines plane at San Antonio International Airport Friday has been ruled a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiners Office, KENS5 reports
.
According to the TV station, 27-year-old David Renner died of blunt and sharp force trauma. Due to the death being ruled a suicide, the National Transportation Safety Board will no longer be opening an investigation into the incident.
On Friday, Delta Flight 1111 arrived at San Antonio International from Los Angeles, when a grounds crew worker was “ingested” into one of its engines at about 10:25 p.m., according to an NTSB obtained by MySA
.
Renner, who worked for a company contracted by Delta Airlines, was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed