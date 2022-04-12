Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio man who took plea deal over Jan. 6 riot now found guilty of federal firearms charge

The charge of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 9:56 am

San Antonio resident Chance Uptmore posted this photo on social media that the FBI says placed him at the January 6 Capitol coup attempt. - FBI
FBI
San Antonio resident Chance Uptmore posted this photo on social media that the FBI says placed him at the January 6 Capitol coup attempt.
A San Antonio man who this month pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was also found guilty Monday of a federal firearm violation, KSAT reports.

U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio found Chance Anthony Uptmore, 25, guilty of one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to the TV station. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Uptmore's residence in early 2021 related to the Capitol siege and discovered a loaded .38 revolver along with a stockpile of marijuana and cannabis products, KSAT reports, citing court documents and trial evidence.

Uptmore was in possession of 13 pounds of marijuana, 1.8 pounds of THC edibles and 1.2 pounds of THC waxes, dabs and oils, along with a third of a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, according to KSAT. In video statements used as trial evidence, the defendant described himself as a “weedaholic” who smoked pot multiple times per day.

Uptmore and his father surrendered to the FBI early last year to face charges related to their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, at which a pro-Trump mob tried to overturn the legitimate election of President Joe Biden.

As part of the younger Uptmore's plea deal over the insurrection case, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other charges against him if he pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, the Express-News reports.

Uptmore is still awaiting sentencing on that charge, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail plus possible probation. His sentencing on the firearms charge is scheduled for July 26, KSAT reports.

Uptmore’s father, James Herman "Sonny" Uptmore, is awaiting trial on four federal misdemeanor charges, according to the Express-News.

