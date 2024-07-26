San Antonio mayor makes U-turn with his support for Missions' new ballpark

click to enlarge
San Antonio Current Staff
The San Antonio Missions risk being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace Wolff Stadium isn't ironed out by the start of next season.
After once stating that public funds shouldn't help build minor-league sports facilities, outgoing San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg has changed his tune.
In a statement released this week, Nirenberg signaled his support for using public funding to build a new ballpark for the San Antonio Missions minor-league baseball team. Insiders say the structure could cost around $200 million.
“The ownership group is heavily invested in this development to ensure that we arrive at an agreement that is fair to our community, and we have benefited immensely from the partnership with the Missions’ new local owners,” Nirenberg said in a statement to local media.
The mayor's comments stand in stark contrast to a 2017 statement
he made to Texas Public Radio when he was serving his first term. At that time, Nirenberg said public funds shouldn't be considered for a new minor-league stadium.
"For me, I don't think the public needs to be investing in minor-league sports; we are a big-league city," Nirenberg said.
Nirenberg's change of heart could be because the Missions are running out of time. If the Missions' owners, Designated Bidders LLC, don't present plans to renovate the two-decades-old Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium or offer a proposal for a new facility, the club could be kicked out of MLB's Double-A league, according to the Express-News
.
With Nirenberg termed out, it's possible he doesn't want his legacy to include the elimination of a longstanding San Antonio sports team.
Word of Nirenberg's support comes roughly a month after Bexar County commissioners unanimously voted
to allow County Judge Peter Sakai to draft a letter of intent stating that the county will participate in building a new stadium for the Missions.
City staff are expected to outline a potential agreement on the proposed ballpark during City Council's Aug. 14 work session, according to the Express-News
. Even so, a binding deal and letter of intent would require full council approval.
Fox Tech High School's old baseball field is being considered as a potential site for the Missions' new ballpark, people familiar with the talks told the daily.
