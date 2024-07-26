WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio mayor makes U-turn with his support for Missions' new ballpark

City staff are expected to outline a potential agreement for the $200 million project next month.

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Missions risk being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace Wolff Stadium isn't ironed out by the start of next season. - San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
After once stating that public funds shouldn't help build minor-league sports facilities, outgoing San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg has changed his tune.

In a statement released this week, Nirenberg signaled his support for using public funding to build a new ballpark for the San Antonio Missions minor-league baseball team. Insiders say the structure could cost around $200 million.

“The ownership group is heavily invested in this development to ensure that we arrive at an agreement that is fair to our community, and we have benefited immensely from the partnership with the Missions’ new local owners,” Nirenberg said in a statement to local media.

The mayor's comments stand in stark contrast to a 2017 statement he made to Texas Public Radio when he was serving his first term. At that time, Nirenberg said public funds shouldn't be considered for a new minor-league stadium.

"For me, I don't think the public needs to be investing in minor-league sports; we are a big-league city," Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg's change of heart could be because the Missions are running out of time. If the Missions' owners, Designated Bidders LLC, don't present plans to renovate the two-decades-old Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium or offer a proposal for a new facility, the club could be kicked out of MLB's Double-A league, according to the Express-News.

With Nirenberg termed out, it's possible he doesn't want his legacy to include the elimination of a longstanding San Antonio sports team.

Word of Nirenberg's support comes roughly a month after Bexar County commissioners unanimously voted to allow County Judge Peter Sakai to draft a letter of intent stating that the county will participate in building a new stadium for the Missions.

City staff are expected to outline a potential agreement on the proposed ballpark during City Council's Aug. 14 work session, according to the Express-News. Even so, a binding deal and letter of intent would require full council approval.

Fox Tech High School's old baseball field is being considered as a potential site for the Missions' new ballpark, people familiar with the talks told the daily.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

