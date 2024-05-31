SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Missions not looking to build new stadium near Spurs arena, according to report

Instead, the minor league team is reportedly considering a spot near San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 3:45 pm

The MLB has been pressuring Missions ownership to build a new stadium to replace the aging Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
San Antonio Current Staff
The MLB has been pressuring Missions ownership to build a new stadium to replace the aging Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Contrary to recent public speculation, San Antonio's minor league baseball team isn't trying to develop its new stadium next to the Spurs' next arena, the Express-News reports.

Instead, an unnamed source familiar with the matter told the daily that the San Antonio Missions' ownership group, which includes prominent Alamo City developer Weston Urban, is looking to build on the west side of downtown near the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

Whether that turns out to be the case remains to be seen, but the idea does make sense on paper.

Records show that Weston Urban and entities affiliated with the development company have acquired or leased 19 acres of land south of San Antonio Independent School District headquarters and east of Christus Children's Hospital, according to the Express-News

Moreover, the unnamed source said Weston Urban is in talks with SAISD to acquire Fox Tech High School's old baseball field, which is also in that area, the daily reports.

Although the MLB has been pressuring the Missions' ownership to build a new facility to replace the aging Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, it's unclear how the new one might be financed.

Further complicating funding, the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise is in active talks with the city to relocate downtown, reportedly to a 13.5-acre property where the soon-to-be-decommissioned Institute of Texas Culture sits.

Talk of a west-of-downtown move by the Missions is major a curve ball. After all, many speculated that the Missions wanted to build the new stadium at Hemisfair, as seen in a hypothetical rendering that went viral on social media earlier this year.

The notion that the Missions wanted to be near the Silver and Black was further fueled by the presence of Spurs Chairman Peter J. Holt and former players David Robinson and Manu Ginobili are minority owners of the baseball team.
A rendering of a hypothetical Spurs, Missions sports district at Hemisfair went viral on social media earlier this year.
X / @MR_COMMON_5ENSE
A rendering of a hypothetical Spurs, Missions sports district at Hemisfair went viral on social media earlier this year.
May 1, 2024

