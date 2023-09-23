San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic due to P!nk and GNR concerts next week

More Park & Ride information is

.





Local officials are urging residents to prepare for downtown traffic and parking woes as P!nk and Guns N' Roses play the Alamodome on consecutive nights early next week.P!nk's Monday performance and GNR's show on Tuesday are expected to draw around 35,000 people each. Officials urged concertgoers to plan ahead, arrive early and consider taking public transit.To help alleviate congestion, VIA Metropolitan Transit's Park & Ride service is offering buses to and from the Alamodome that leave from Crossroads Mall, 151 Crossroads Blvd. Fares start at $1.30 each way.