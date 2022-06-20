San Antonio photo op-focused venue The Selfie Box closing North Star Mall location

According to the post, the team behind the colorful venue will close its doors on Sunday, June 26 to pursue “other opportunities.”
The Current reached out to The Selfie Box for more details but got no response by press time.
The business launched in February 2021 at 1602 Southwest Military Dr., offering 10 interactive spaces with colorful themes. Each of the areas was equipped with a dedicated ring light and phone mount so self-portrait pros could craft their images.
The Selfie Box's North Star Mall location opened in November of 2021. The venture's website currently lists only the North Star Mall location, although it’s unclear when the flagship studio shut its doors.
Until its closure date, The Selfie Box's North Star location will be open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.
