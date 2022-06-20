San Antonio photo op-focused venue The Selfie Box closing North Star Mall location

The team behind the selfie-focused venue will close its doors to pursue 'other opportunities.'

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 12:40 pm

San Antonio's self-described "selfie museum” The Selfie Box will shutter its North Star Mall location on June 26. - INSTAGRAM / THESELFIEBOXSA
Instagram / theselfieboxsa
San Antonio's self-described "selfie museum” The Selfie Box will shutter its North Star Mall location on June 26.
San Antonio's self-described "selfie museum” The Selfie Box will close its North Star Mall location, according to a Sunday announcement on Instagram.

According to the post, the team behind the colorful venue will close its doors on Sunday, June 26 to pursue “other opportunities.”
The Current reached out to The Selfie Box for more details but got no response by press time.

The business launched in February 2021 at 1602 Southwest Military Dr., offering 10 interactive spaces with colorful themes. Each of the areas was equipped with a dedicated ring light and phone mount so self-portrait pros could craft their images.

The Selfie Box's North Star Mall location opened in November of 2021. The venture's website currently lists only the North Star Mall location, although it’s unclear when the flagship studio shut its doors.

Until its closure date, The Selfie Box's North Star location will be open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Trending

Median home price in San Antonio reaches new high, as do mortgage rates

By Michael Karlis

The median price of a home in San Antonio rose 2.9% in May to $348,800, according to new data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police officer starts GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

By Michael Karlis

Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police officer starts GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Reports: Police didn’t try to open doors for 77 minutes before confronting Uvalde gunman

By Sanford Nowlin

State troopers stand guard outside Robb Elementary School the day after the shooting.

Also in News

Texas agencies fight releasing records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting

By Lexi Churchill, ProPublica

Gov. Greg Abbott approaches the memorial in front of Robb Elementary School. He was greeted by boos from the crowd.

Coin celebrating Border Patrol agent whipping Haitian migrant under investigation by CBP

By Michael Karlis

One side of the coin depicts a mounted U.S border patrol agent wrangling a Haitian migrant.

Assclown Alert: Playing the anything-but-guns blame game with Rep. Pat Fallon

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon holds up a "dang smartphone" to show why the world is going to hell in a handbasket.

Biden signs order to protect transgender children as Texas continues efforts to restrict gender-affirming care

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Under President Joe Biden’s order, the federal health department will release sample policies for states to expand health care options for LGBTQ patients, and the federal education department will release a sample school policy to achieve full inclusion of LGBTQ students.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us