San Antonio police arrest second suspect in last week's fatal dog attack

Abilene Schnieder's husband was arrested last Friday following a vicious dog attack that grabbed national headlines.

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 9:13 am

Abilene Schneider, 31, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Animal Care Services
Abilene Schneider, 31, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The wife of the man whose three dogs were involved in a deadly mauling last week was arrested Wednesday afternoon by San Antonio police after new evidence found that the couple shared ownership of the canines, city officials said.

SAPD arrested Abilene Schnieder, 31, without incident on Wednesday afternoon and charged her with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person, police said. Schnieder's husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, faces the same charges and is already in custody.

Last Friday, the couple's three American Staffordshire Terriers killed 81-year-old Ramon Najera and attacked and injured three others, including Najera's wife, according to authorities. The incident grabbed national headlines.

The three dogs, who had been involved in prior attacks, were euthanized over the weekend.

Before her arrest, Schnieder had made several TV appearances on local and national television, maintaining that the animals weren't violent and that the attack wasn't her husband's fault.

