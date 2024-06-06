SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio police officer fired over allegations he took weapons turned over at gun buyback

An aide to the councilman sponsoring the buyback reported seeing an officer put two firearms in his personal vehicle, according to SAPD records.

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The voluntary gun buyback took place last fall in the Alamodome parking lot. - Shutterstock / 4kclips
Shutterstock / 4kclips
The voluntary gun buyback took place last fall in the Alamodome parking lot.
The San Antonio Police Department has fired an officer over accusations that he took firearms and ammunition turned in during a gun buyback sponsored last fall by City Councilman John Courage, KSAT reports.

On May 9, SAPD indefinitely suspended Officer David Mahula, an 18-year force veteran, after internal investigators determined that he hadn't been truthful when questioned about the weapons, according to disciplinary records cited by the TV station.

Internal affairs began looking into Mahula after he worked the Nov. 19 gun buyback in the Alamodome parking lot, according to KSAT. The event provided H-E-B gift cards to residents who turned in pistols, rifles, shotguns and ammunition. In all, the city collected some 900 firearms.

An aide to Courage reported seeing an SAPD officer who worked the buyback put two firearms in his personal vehicle, the station reports, citing police records.

After a department probe led investigators to Mahula, he said he placed two rifles and a World War II-era handgun in his vehicle to "safeguard" them and sort out weapons with likely historical significance, KSAT reports. He also said nine boxes of ammo found in the vehicle were there so he could later destroy them at a firing range, according to the station.

Video from the scene and statements from two other officers present at the buyback also linked Mahula to weapons turned in at the event, according to documents cited by KSAT.

It's unclear from SAPD disciplinary paperwork how many weapons Mahula is accused of taking and whether police were able to recover all of them, KSAT reports. What's more, the station was unable to find records showing that the officer faced criminal charges. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Reddit users not keen on paying for new Spurs, baseball facilities

By Michael Karlis

A new NBA arena to replace the aging Frost Bank Center could cost taxpayers nearly a billion dollars.

Owners of San Antonio's vacant El Tropicano Hotel to spend $46 million on upgrades

By Nina Rangel

The El Tropicano Hotel opened at 110 Lexington Ave. in 1962.

AI-generated picture of San Antonio ladies feeding Charles Barkley churros goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo.

Former head of San Antonio's fire union arrested on stalking charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Chris Steele speaks during a 2018 press conference called during the union's fight for a new contract.

Bad Takes: 50-year old movie classic Blazing Saddles skewers contemporary targets

By Kevin Sanchez

Mel Brooks as Blazing Saddles' Gov. William J. Le Petomane and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: the resemblance is uncanny.

Texas Stock Exchange backed by BlackRock, Citadel to start trading from Dallas next year

By Michael Karlis

Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other U.S. state.

Texas' two senators near top of the list for taking money from fossil fuel industry

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz (left to right) raked in more campaign contributions from the oil industry than any other senator but Mitt Romney, a two-time presidential candidate.

Some Texas school officials are skeptical that a K-12 curriculum with Christian influences is the lifeline state leaders promise

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas education leaders have proposed a new K-12 curriculum that could fetch more funding for school districts that adopt it. But not all local leaders and education advocates are convinced it'll achieve what state officials say.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us