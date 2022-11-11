San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

Perry was arrested Thursday for failing to stop and provide information, and SAPD says it also will file DWI charges.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge On Thursday, San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked and charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor. - Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
On Thursday, San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked and charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor.
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry had a "good time" Sunday night before the car accident that resulted in his arrest, recently released police body cam footage shows.

In footage released by the San Antonio Police Department shortly after Perry turned himself in Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of fleeing the scene of an accident, the District 10 councilman is seen lying in his backyard, unable to sit up as an officer attempts to question him.

The 13-minute clip shows additional erratic behavior from Perry including him responding to the officer asking him where he'd been before the accident by saying, "I had a good time." The councilman repeats that he had a "good time" at least six more times during the encounter.

On Thursday, Perry was charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor. He was almost immediately released on a $2,000 bond, his defense attorney David Christian told reporters gathered in the basement of the Bexar County Courthouse.

SAPD officials said they will file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. It will then be up to the DA's office to decide whether to charge Perry with the offense.


In the body cam clip, Perry tells the investigating officer he wasn't behind the wheel of the black Jeep Wrangler parked in his own driveway. When the cop informs Perry the vehicle is still running, the councilman replies, "Oh, shit."

The officer again asks Perry, who has a large bloody gash on the right side of his head, who was driving the Jeep that night.

"Well, there's a lot of acorns living here tonight," Perry replies.

Despite Perry's bizarre on-camera behavior, which also includes an attempt to unlock his front door with what appears to be a credit card, the officer didn't conduct a sobriety test, according to multiple news reports.

Although it's still unclear where Perry had his good time, he apparently worked up an appetite, stopping at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Thousand Oaks Dr. moments before the crash for which he was arrested, according to an SAPD affidavit obtained by the Current.

While at Bill Miller, Perry pulled up to the pick-up window without ever placing an order, according to the affidavit. When the manager explained to the councilman that he hadn't placed an order, he then "inexplicably" tried to hand over his keys and wallet, the document states.

Perry told reporters Thursday that he didn't remember what happened on Sunday but failed to elaborate on why he couldn't recall any details. At the time, Perry said he doesn't plan to resign his elected position.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was released on $2,000 bail after being charged with a misdemeanor at the Bexar County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Warrant reportedly issued for arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

By Michael Karlis

Councilman Clayton Perry issued a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a. recent car accident.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo for tirade directed at colleague

By Michael Karlis

Councilman Mario Bravo (left) directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), during a coucil meeting in September.

Also in News

Texas’ environmental regulators need to get tougher on polluters, group of lawmakers says

By Erin Douglas and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

A new report calls for Texas lawmakers to pass new legislation to increase penalties for industrial polluters who don't comply with state regulations.

Texas avoided election violence. Advocates say voters still need more protection.

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Signs and electioneers greet voters at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in Houston, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event. He's now run unsuccessfully for the presidency and two statewide offices.

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek and Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a serious face at a press event.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us