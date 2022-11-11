San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office On Thursday, San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked and charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor.

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry had a "good time" Sunday night before the car accident that resulted in his arrest, recently released police body cam footage shows.In footage released by the San Antonio Police Department shortly after Perry turned himself in Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of fleeing the scene of an accident, the District 10 councilman is seen lying in his backyard, unable to sit up as an officer attempts to question him.The 13-minute clip shows additional erratic behavior from Perry including him responding to the officer asking him where he'd been before the accident by saying, "I had a good time." The councilman repeats that he had a "good time" at least six more times during the encounter.On Thursday, Perry was charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor. He was almost immediately released on a $2,000 bond, his defense attorney David Christian told reporters gathered in the basement of the Bexar County Courthouse.SAPD officials said they will file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. It will then be up to the DA's office to decide whether to charge Perry with the offense.In the body cam clip, Perry tells the investigating officer he wasn't behind the wheel of the black Jeep Wrangler parked in his own driveway. When the cop informs Perry the vehicle is still running, the councilman replies, "Oh, shit."The officer again asks Perry, who has a large bloody gash on the right side of his head, who was driving the Jeep that night."Well, there's a lot of acorns living here tonight," Perry replies.Despite Perry's bizarre on-camera behavior, which also includes an attempt to unlock his front door with what appears to be a credit card, the officer didn't conduct a sobriety test, according to multiple news reports.Although it's still unclear where Perry had his good time, he apparently worked up an appetite, stopping at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Thousand Oaks Dr. moments before the crash for which he was arrested, according to an SAPD affidavit obtained by theWhile at Bill Miller, Perry pulled up to the pick-up window without ever placing an order, according to the affidavit. When the manager explained to the councilman that he hadn't placed an order, he then "inexplicably" tried to hand over his keys and wallet, the document states.Perry told reporters Thursday that he didn't remember what happened on Sunday but failed to elaborate on why he couldn't recall any details. At the time, Perry said he doesn't plan to resign his elected position.