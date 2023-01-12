San Antonio Spurs set to break NBA attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets

click to enlarge
The Alamodome, originally configured to accommodate 65,000, was adjusted due to the high demand for Friday's game.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the all-time NBA single attendance record for a regular season game after selling 64,387 tickets for Friday's matchup with Golden State at the Alamodome, team officials said.
The current record for the highest-attended regular season NBA game — a record set 25 years ago — is 62,046. That record was set when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls took on the Atlanta Hawks at the since-demolished Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998, NBA.com reports
.
A pre-game fan fiesta will kick-off at 4 p.m., with doors to the Alamodome opening at 4:30 p.m., according to a schedule unveiled by the Spurs. Win or lose, fans also will be treated to a post-game celebration complete with a fireworks display at H-E-B Plaza.
In anticipation of traffic congestion on Friday, VIA is offering its Park and Ride services
to the Alamodome from the AT&T Center and Crossroads starting at 2:30 p.m. The city also is offering free parking Friday at the City Tower and St. Mary's parking garages.
A limited number of tickets for the game, including standing room and partial view, are still available for purchase
.
