San Antonio Spurs set to break NBA attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets

A fan fiesta is scheduled for 4 p.m., and a fireworks display will follow the game.

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 11:43 am

The Alamodome, originally configured to accommodate 65,000, was adjusted due to the high demand for Friday's game.
Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
The Alamodome, originally configured to accommodate 65,000, was adjusted due to the high demand for Friday's game.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the all-time NBA single attendance record for a regular season game after selling 64,387 tickets for Friday's matchup with Golden State at the Alamodome, team officials said.

The current record for the highest-attended regular season NBA game — a record set 25 years ago — is 62,046. That record was set when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls took on the Atlanta Hawks at the since-demolished Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998, NBA.com reports.

A pre-game fan fiesta will kick-off at 4 p.m., with doors to the Alamodome opening at 4:30 p.m., according to a schedule unveiled by the Spurs. Win or lose, fans also will be treated to a post-game celebration complete with a fireworks display at H-E-B Plaza.

In anticipation of traffic congestion on Friday, VIA is offering its Park and Ride services to the Alamodome from the AT&T Center and Crossroads starting at 2:30 p.m. The city also is offering free parking Friday at the City Tower and St. Mary's parking garages.

A limited number of tickets for the game, including standing room and partial view, are still available for purchase.

