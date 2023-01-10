San Antonio's VIA offering Park and Ride service for Spurs-Golden State game at Alamodome

Nearly 61,000 people are expected to head to the Alamodome for the big game on Friday.

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge The Alamodome will play host to nearly 61,000 Spurs fans on Friday. - Wikimedia Commons / Billy Hathorn
Wikimedia Commons / Billy Hathorn
The Alamodome will play host to nearly 61,000 Spurs fans on Friday.

With nearly 61,000 people expected to attend the Spurs’ Friday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, VIA Metropolitan Transit is again offering its Park and Ride service to avoid a downtown traffic armageddon.

VIA will offer service to and from the Alamodome from its Park and Ride facilities at the AT&T Center and Crossroads with departures starting at 4:30 p.m.

The rides start at $1.30 each way or $2.60 round trip. Children 5-13, senior citizens 62 or older, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and students with valid VIA ID will get a discounted fare of $1.30 round trip, according to the VIA website.

For those who insist on driving to the game commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Spurs franchise, free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at some downtown facilities. Just don’t count on those spots being available for long.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Texas at San Antonio unveils new data science building at downtown campus

By Michael Karlis

The $98.1 million building, dubbed San Pedro I, will house UTSA's data science, cyber security and national security programs.

Exotic animal starts new life at San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary after being found on front porch

By Michael Karlis

Coati are native to Central and South America and are illegal to own within San Antonio city limits, ACS said in a Facebook post.

San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

By Michael Karlis

Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, has caused outrage among business owners.

Man sues H-E-B, San Antonio Sports Hall fo Fame over NFL auction package

By Michael Karlis

Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Playing Racial Prop Master with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is better known for his bomb throwing and political stunts than his concern about racial equity.

Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

Protesters raise signs asking for racial equality outside of the Bexar County Courthouse during a 2020 march.

Grand Jury won't indict Texas man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during Astros parade

By Sanford Nowlin

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

In November, 3,141 Texas prisoners were held in solitary confinement, according to the Department of Criminal Justice. More than 500 of them had been there for at least a decade.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us