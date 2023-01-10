San Antonio's VIA offering Park and Ride service for Spurs-Golden State game at Alamodome

click to enlarge
The Alamodome will play host to nearly 61,000 Spurs fans on Friday.
With nearly 61,000 people expected to attend the Spurs’ Friday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, VIA Metropolitan Transit is again offering its Park and Ride service to avoid a downtown traffic armageddon.
VIA will offer service to and from the Alamodome from its Park and Ride facilities at the AT&T Center and Crossroads with departures starting at 4:30 p.m.
The rides start at $1.30 each way or $2.60 round trip. Children 5-13, senior citizens 62 or older, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and students with valid VIA ID will get a discounted fare of $1.30 round trip, according to the VIA website
For those who insist on driving to the game commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Spurs franchise, free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at some downtown facilities. Just don’t count on those spots being available for long.
