San Antonio statistics teacher recognized on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Under Dashiell Young-Saver's tutelage, AP Statistics students’ passing rates have jumped from 2% to 42%.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 9:25 am

Dashiell Young-Saver, a statistics teacher at San Antonio's IDEA South Flores, made Forbes' latest 30 Under 30 list.
Unsplash / Taylor Flowe
Dashiell Young-Saver, a statistics teacher at San Antonio’s IDEA South Flores, made Forbes' latest 30 Under 30 list.
Dashiell Young-Saver, a statistics teacher at San Antonio’s IDEA South Flores, has landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024.

His claim to fame? Seriously innovative lesson plans.

The annual list, released last week, recognizes successful professionals 30 years old and younger who have made significant impacts on art, media, education, health care, technology, sports, marketing, energy and science.

“Dashiell Young-Saver asked his students what they really wanted to learn. He heard answers of voter power, food deserts, the Spurs’s chance to win the NBA title, online dating and more,” Forbes wrote of the educator. “After infusing data about these topics into his lessons for a year, Young-Saver saw AP Statistics students’ passing rates jump from 2% to 42%.”

Young-Saver told his alma mater — Harvard, no big deal — that he noticed his students were more engaged and able to think critically as citizens when statistics were presented to them as data about the world, not just numbers.

“The first year I did that curriculum shift, we had more students take and pass the AP Statistics exam than in the previous 16 years combined,” Young-Saver told Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Young-Saver also created Skew The Script, a nonprofit organization that provides free, relevant math lessons to 20,000 teachers and 400,000 students, Forbes notes.

"The content has since expanded beyond statistics to include relevant, data-infused lessons for Algebra 1 and Algebra 2. Skew The Script has been awarded a $2.8 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Young-Saver is still teaching while also writing math lessons for The New York Times Learning Network,” the magazine noted in Young-Saver's 30 Under 30 profile.

Young-Saver has taught for nearly seven years in San Antonio schools through Teach for America, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Young-Saver was one of more than 11,000 nominees Forbes considered for its final list, which includes celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and NFL QB Lamar Jackson. To make its selections, the magazine convened a panel of judges, including MSNBC TV host Symone Sanders-Townsend, Cay Skin founder Winnie Harlow, Sweet July founder Ayesha Curry, musicians Swizz Beatz and Blu DeTiger and others.

