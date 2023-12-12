LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio teen shot by police officer in McDonald's parking lot arrested again

It's the third time Erik Cantu, whose shooting made national headlines, has been arrested this year.

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by then-SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022. - GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by then-SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.
Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen whose shooting last year by a then-SAPD officer grabbed national headlines, has been arrested again — this time for failing to pull his vehicle over for police.

Cantu, 18, was arrested and charged Saturday with evading arrest in a vehicle and failing to stop and provide information to officers, according to Bexar County court records. It’s the third time he's been arrested this year.

The teen was allegedly driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone when a Universal City police officer flipped on his emergency lights, according to the Express-News. Instead of pulling over, Cantu zoomed onto the Loop 1604 access road at 80 mph before striking the rear of a Lexus SUV, the daily reports.

When the officer asked Cantu why he didn’t pull over, the teen responded that he didn’t believe he was being pursued by a "‘real cop," the Express-News reports. Cantu also reportedly said he has PTSD from being shot multiple times last year by then-officer James Brennand.

Cantu was booked into the Bexar County Jail and released Sunday on a $17,500 bond, according to court records.

In November, Cantu was arrested on a felony warrant for evading arrest with his vehicle near Market Square in an incident that occurred roughly two months prior. He was also arrested in June on misdemeanor theft charges for allegedly stealing items from a North Side Walmart, court records show.

The arraignment for Cantu's latest arrest is scheduled for Jan. 1.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Man charged in death of South Texas cheerleader reportedly confessed to crime

By Michael Karlis

Rafael Govea Romero allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in her family's apartment in Edna last week.

Pro-Palestinian protesters march to San Antonio mayor's home, demand ceasefire resolution

By Michael Karlis

Pro-Palestine protesters march to the gates of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's neighborhood.

Fred’s Fish Fry sues over San Antonio Spurs jerseys for copyright violation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan, who created a Fred's Fish-inspired Spurs jersey and signed a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson, is being sued by by the fast food chain for copyright infringement.

Also in News

Dallas Cowboys stadium worker busted on charge he took bribes to let people into Sunday's game

By Michael Karlis

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday.

Texas Supreme Court overturns order allowing Kate Cox to get abortion

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio residents take to the streets during a protest against Texas' abortion ban.

Tim Dunn, the powerhouse GOP donor, to sell his West Texas oil company for $12 billion

By Jayme Lozano Carver and Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Tim Dunn speaks during The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 24, 2016. On Monday, he sold his West Texas oil company for $12 billion to Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Man charged in death of South Texas cheerleader reportedly confessed to crime

By Michael Karlis

Rafael Govea Romero allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in her family's apartment in Edna last week.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us