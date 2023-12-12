San Antonio teen shot by police officer in McDonald's parking lot arrested again

click to enlarge
Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by then-SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.
Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen whose shooting last year by a then-SAPD officer grabbed national headlines
, has been arrested again — this time for failing to pull his vehicle over for police.
Cantu, 18, was arrested and charged Saturday with evading arrest in a vehicle and failing to stop and provide information to officers, according to Bexar County court records
. It’s the third time he's been arrested this year.
The teen was allegedly driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone when a Universal City police officer flipped on his emergency lights, according to the Express-News
. Instead of pulling over, Cantu zoomed onto the Loop 1604 access road at 80 mph before striking the rear of a Lexus SUV, the daily reports.
When the officer asked Cantu why he didn’t pull over, the teen responded that he didn’t believe he was being pursued by a "‘real cop," the Express-News
reports. Cantu also reportedly said he has PTSD from being shot multiple times last year by then-officer James Brennand.
Cantu was booked into the Bexar County Jail and released Sunday on a $17,500 bond, according to court records.
In November, Cantu was arrested on a felony warrant for evading arrest with his vehicle near Market Square in an incident that occurred roughly two months prior. He was also arrested in June on misdemeanor theft charges for allegedly stealing items from a North Side Walmart, court records show.
The arraignment for Cantu's latest arrest is scheduled for Jan. 1.
