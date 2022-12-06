Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Cantu Family
Erik Cantu (center) is photographed with his parents at University Hospital.
Two weeks after being released from University Hospital, Erik Cantu — the teen shot multiple times by a since-fired San Antonio police officer — was readmitted, according to his family.
The update, posted on a GoFundMe campaign site
, said Cantu returned to the hospital due to complications with his stomach and digestive tract. It's unclear whether Cantu is still hospitalized.
"Unfortunately, another 3 days back in the hospital from complications to his stomach/digestive track," the Dec. 3 update said. "Yet again we make our way back home with our hearts in our hand knowing this is not the end, only the beginning to a whole new life."
On Oct. 2, Cantu was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot by James Brennand, then a rookie San Antonio Police Department officer.
Brennand was fired
from the force days later. Last week, a grand jury indicted the former officer
on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder.
Each count of aggravated assault carries a sentence of five to 99 years in prison, and the attempted murder charge carries a sentence of two to 20 years, according to CNN
.
During a press conference last week, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told reporters that his office will seek the maximum penalty for the charges.
