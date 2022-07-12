TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

In text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee, Parscale called Trump 'a sitting president asking for civil war,' adding that he felt 'guilty for helping him win.'

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 4:55 pm

click to enlarge Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war." - TWITTER / BRAD PARSCALE
Twitter / Brad Parscale
Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war."
San Antonio tech bro-turned-campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed former President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric for a woman's death during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to text messages shared Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the attack.

Parscale — who rose from obscurity as an Alamo City web designer to become a Trump family confidant — also accused his one-time boss of "asking for civil war," according to a Jan. 6 string of texts obtained by the committee and reported on by Politico and other news outlets.

In the messages, which were shared onscreen during the televised session, Pascale told former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson he felt guilty for his part in the former reality-show star's 2016 presidential victory.

"This is about trump [sic] pushing for uncertainty in our country," Parscale said to Pierson, then adding in a second message, "A sitting president asking for civil war."

"This week I feel guilty for helping him win," he lamented in a third.

Pierson replied: “You did what you felt was right at the time and therefore it was right.”

“Yeah. But a woman is dead,” Parscale fired back.

Parscale in all likelihood was referring to Ashli Babbitt, a pro-Trump rioter shot and killed by a Capitol officer as she tried to break into the House chamber during the thick of the melee. At least seven people died in connection with the attack.

"If I was trump [sic] and knew my rhetoric killed someone," Parscale said in what appears to be an incomplete thought.

"It wasn't the rhetoric," responded Pierson, whom Politico reports helped plan the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack.

Parscale corrected her: “Katrina. Yes it was.”

Parscale helmed the digital side of Trump's 2016 campaign, helping the former reality-show star pull off a victory that shocked the nation. The former San Antonio web designer eventually was promoted to head Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, although his star fell after a disastrous Tulsa rally.

Roughly a month before the 2020 election, Pascale dropped from the campaign to seek help for "overwhelming stress." The move followed an incident in which he was detained by police and hospitalized for mental health evaluation after he brandished a gun and made suicidal statements at his $2.4 million Florida home.

