San Antonio's Camp Hot Wells expands hours until midnight

The sulphur spring-heated spot opened in January and offers clawfoot and cedar plank tubs for whole-body soaking.

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Hot Wells' Clawfoot Suite can be booked for $75 an hour. - Instagram / camphotwells
Instagram / camphotwells
Hot Wells' Clawfoot Suite can be booked for $75 an hour.
San Antonio’s sulphur spring-heated bathhouse and bar concept Camp Hot Wells has received so much interest, it’s extending its hours to accommodate.

In a members-only newsletter distributed Monday, the South Side spot announced expanded evening hours to allow for late soaks in Hot Wells’ natural, geothermically heated bathing suites until midnight. The bar still will close at 10 p.m., however.

The site also will offer 90-minute soaks for no extra charge on Mondays through the end of August. The extended booking allows for more cycles of hot baths and cold showers, which Camp Hot Wells officials tout as “great for your circulation.”

Camp Hot Wells opened in January, boasting clawfoot and cedar plank tubs for whole body soaking as well as community foot baths — all naturally heated. The spot also serves up craft beer and wine along with seasoned mixed nuts, pickled veggies, warm focaccia bread and cookies.

Located near the ruins of San Antonio’s Hot Wells Hotel, a south-of-downtown landmark that was an early 20th century travel attraction, the business is also working on campsites in the surrounding woods.

Camp Hot Wells’ bar is open noon-10 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday and 4-10 p.m. Wednesday. Soaking appointments are available 5 p.m.-midnight Monday, Thursday and Friday and noon- midnight Saturday and Sunday.

