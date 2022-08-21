San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show

Executives of the electric vehicle venture are now facing a lawsuit from a former employer alleging them of property theft.

By on Sun, Aug 21, 2022 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge According to DeLorean Motor Company CEO Joost de Vries, the Alpha 5 will retail for between $90,000 and $190,000, the Express-News reports. - Youtube / cubeflame
Youtube / cubeflame
According to DeLorean Motor Company CEO Joost de Vries, the Alpha 5 will retail for between $90,000 and $190,000, the Express-News reports.
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports.

The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its founders, including CEO Joost de Vries, were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Karma Automotive, a rival electric vehicle firm.

The suit alleges de Vries and other former Karma employees launched their redesign of the iconic '80s sports car featured the Back to the Future film franchise with intellectual property stolen from Karma.

In a statement to the Express-News, de Vries called Karma's accusations "baseless."

The Alpha 5's unveiling also comes as a family member of the original DeLorean DMC-12 creator, John DeLorean, criticized the San Antonio startup and appeared to tease a separate, family-associated relaunch.

Amid great fanfare, the fire-orange Alpha 5 was driven onto a showcase platform with dramatic music playing in the background last week in Monterrey. Company execs say the new coupe will sell for $90,000-$190,000 and have a driving range of around 300 miles, reaching speeds of 155 mph, the Express-News reports.

De Vries previously said he expects the Alpha 5 to hit the market in 2024, with plans to contract a manufacturing plant in Ontario, Canada, to produce a "low volume" of the cars, according to the daily.

San Antonio and Bexar County doled some $1.1 million in grants and tax incentives to the DeLorean Motor Co. earlier this year. In exchange, the venture agreed to set up its headquarters in Alamo City, promising to hit the lofty goal of creating 450 jobs with an average salary of $145,600 by the end of 2026.

The unveiling also comes days after Kat DeLorean Seymour, John DeLorean's daughter, blasted the San Antonio company and hinted that she had her own relaunch in the pipeline. 

In a June Instagram post, DeLorean Seymour made clear that the new DeLorean Motor Co. isn't associated with the DeLorean family and asked the EV automaker to "stop lying and stop speaking about John now, he despised you."

On Wednesday, DeLorean Seymour also appeared to hint that she and others related to John DeLorean are working on their own version of the distinctive '80s car.

"Join us as we build a car sent from an Angel to change the world," DeLorean Seymour wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post.

DeLorean Seymour's Instagram post was accompanied by a link to a Youtube video featuring conceptualize art of a "Model JZD" DeLorean, which the clip said is coming sometime in 2023.

The YouTube video notes that the clip is "NOT associated with DeLorean Motor Company or DeLorean Reimagined."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

Trending

Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week

By Michael Karlis

The auction will be held at the VFW Post at 650 E. White Ave.

A quarter of San Antonio homebuyers backed out of contracts last month

By Michael Karlis

25% of perspective homebuyers in San Antonio backed out of contracts in July, well above the national average of 16.1%, according to Redfin.

Billboards in California use mass shooting in Uvalde to deter people form moving to Texas

By Michael Karlis

The billboards have reportedly popped up at locations around Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Reddit users.

Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

Also in News

Billboards in California use mass shooting in Uvalde to deter people form moving to Texas

By Michael Karlis

The billboards have reportedly popped up at locations around Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Reddit users.

Ted Cruz picks fight with Al Franken on Twitter after the former senator called him a 'dick'

By Michael Karlis

Most recently, Ted Cruz has vociferously criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Actor Chuck Norris stars in new PSA to market Texas' suspicious-activity reporting system

By Michael Karlis

82-year-old Chuck Norris is best known for his role in the 90s television show "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships

By Michael Karlis

As of Thursday morning, Epic Orta from the Rio Grande Valley has moved into first place of the competition.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us