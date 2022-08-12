Suit accuses founders of San Antonio-based DeLorean electric car firm of intellectual property theft

click to enlarge Facebook / DeLorean Motor Company The revamped EV maker DeLorean Motors was announced during a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

According to the suit, the defendants conspired to quit Karma Automotive after executives began questioning the viability of the project due to the lack of details provided by the former employees working on the vehicle.



"Within Karma, concerns were raised among Karma's executives that [the] individual defendants' proposals for Project 88 were not sufficiently detailed and raised open questions," the petition reads. "[The] individual defendants repeatedly promised to provide additional details and information, but failed to do so."



Soon after Karma's executives' inquiries, Yuan sent an email to de Vries saying that if the car was to become a reality, the pair needed to " negotiate on their own," the petition alleges.