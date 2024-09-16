San Antonio's Julian and Joaquin Castro invite public to their 50th birthday bash

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and his twin brother, former San Antonio mayor and Obama housing secretary Julián Castro, are staging their annual birthday bash for friends, family and the community.
This year's festivities will be held at Casa Hernan, 411 E. Cevallos St., on Monday starting at 6 p.m.
In their 50 trips around the sun, Castros have grown from a couple of kids from the West Side into nationally recognizable politicians.
Although no longer directly involved in politics, Julián Castro continues to advocate for Hispanic Americans and now serves as CEO of the Latino Community Foundation. He's also an analyst on MSNBC, and threw his political weight around earlier this year during the national debate as to whether Biden should seek a second term.
Meanwhile, Joaquin Castro continues to fight for working people in Texas' 20th congressional district. During his decade in office, he's served on more than 20 caucuses and committees, including the prestigious House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Joaquin Castro is also a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, where he's been among the most vocal critics of Republican's extreme views on immigration.
That's not a bad list of accomplishments to hit by the age of 50, eh?
