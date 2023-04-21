Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

'I cannot accept their unfair offer,' bar owner Vince Cantu said in a statement to the Current.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 12:04 pm

If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.
Michael Karlis
If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.
The owner of Moses Rose's Hideaway, the downtown San Antonio bar slated for eminent domain takeover, said he's declining a $5.26 million buyout offer from city officials — a move that likely means the dispute is headed to court.

On Friday, the city — on behalf of the Alamo Trust and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) — made a "best and final offer" for the bar located in the footprint of the planned $150 million Alamo Visitors Center.

"Despite no legal obligation to do so, the new offer takes into account a business valuation requested by bar owner Vince Cantu and funded by the GLO," the Alamo Trust said in a press release. "According to the independent valuation conducted by RSI & Associates, Mr. Cantu's business is worth a little more than $1.2 million."

However, Cantu told the Current in an email Friday that he's slamming the door on the Alamo Trust's bid for his bar, located at 516 E. Houston St.

"I cannot accept their unfair offer," he said.
This timeline supplied by the Alamo Trust purports to show the Alamo Trust's multiple offers to Vince Cantu for his property.
Courtesy Image / Alamo Trust Inc.
This timeline supplied by the Alamo Trust purports to show the Alamo Trust's multiple offers to Vince Cantu for his property.
In the email, Cantu accused the city and GLO of negotiating in bad faith, explaining that they didn't calculate the projected lost revenue to Moses Rose's over the next 56 years, which is when Cantu's current lease expires. Instead, Cantu maintains that appraisers working for the city calculated "discounted future earnings" over the next 10 years, making the business undervalued.

When future projected earnings are considered, Cantu said Moses Rose's is worth far more than the $5.26 million offer. He argues that the bar earned "hundreds of thousands of dollars per year" prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current imminent domain fight.

City council voted 9-2 in January to begin eminent domain proceedings against Moses Rose's to make way for the Alamo project. In the months following the vote, Cantu held a "property rights rally" and has couched his battle as fight for personal liberty akin to the standoff at the Alamo.

If the fight over the property heads to court, as it's expected to do following Cantu's rejection of the new offer, the businessman can expect to receive far less money for his property, according to a statement from the Alamo Trust.

As part of the eminent domain process, the rejection of the offer will require Cantu and city officials to appear before a court-appointed panel of three special commissioners to set a value.

The commissioners are likely to set that in line with the property's fair market value of $2.1 million, Alamo Trust officials said, noting  the eminent domain proceedings in Texas don't take business valuations into account.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

