Supporters of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's to hold 'property rights' rally next weekend

click to enlarge Instagram / officialalamo Downtown bar Moses Roses Hideout sits in the footprint of the $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum project.

Supporters of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown bar at the center of a high-profile eminent domain case, will take to the streets next weekend to march for property rights, according to a posting on Eventbrite The rally organized by the Libertarian Party of Bexar County will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Travis Park. Supporters will then march through the streets of San Antonio before arriving on the steps of Moses Rose's at 7 p.m., where "representatives from all over Texas" will speak in support of the business and owner Vince Cantu.News of next weekend's rally comes days after Cantu told the Express-News that he had turned down a $4 million offer from the Alamo Trust for his property, which sits in the footprint of the $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Jan. 26 to invoke eminent domain after both parties failed to reach an agreeable buyout price.Cantu has reportedly asked for as much as $17 million for the property, which had previously been appraised at $2.8 million.On Tuesday, Cantu declined to tell thein an email exchange what magic number he would require to vacate his business. However, he said expects the same treatment offered to the Phillips family — the owners of Ripley's Believe or Not! and other attractions formerly located near the Alamo.The Phillips family received $10 million from the Alamo Trust in exchange for terminating its 5-year leases, as reported by the Express-News.