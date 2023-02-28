Supporters of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's to hold 'property rights' rally next weekend

click to enlarge
Downtown bar Moses Roses Hideout sits in the footprint of the $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum project.
Supporters of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown bar at the center of a high-profile eminent domain case, will take to the streets next weekend to march for property rights, according to a posting on Eventbrite
The rally organized by the Libertarian Party of Bexar County will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Travis Park. Supporters will then march through the streets of San Antonio before arriving on the steps of Moses Rose's at 7 p.m., where "representatives from all over Texas" will speak in support of the business and owner Vince Cantu.
News of next weekend's rally comes days after Cantu told the Express-News
that he had turned down a $4 million offer from the Alamo Trust for his property, which sits in the footprint of the $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Jan. 26 to invoke eminent domain
after both parties failed to reach an agreeable buyout price.
Cantu has reportedly asked for as much as $17 million for the property, which had previously been appraised at $2.8 million.
On Tuesday, Cantu declined to tell the Current
in an email exchange what magic number he would require to vacate his business. However, he said expects the same treatment offered to the Phillips family — the owners of Ripley's Believe or Not! and other attractions formerly located near the Alamo.
The Phillips family received $10 million from the Alamo Trust in exchange for terminating its 5-year leases, as reported by the Express-News.
