San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security

Courtesy of North East Independent School District
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran protected presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
With memories of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still painfully vivid, San Antonio's North East ISD has turned to a man who protected presidents to ensure the safety of its students and staff.
San Antonio's second-largest school district has hired U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran as to serve as its senior director of safety and security, officials said Monday.
Duran will take the role Oct. 3, after leaving as special agent in charge of the San Antonio Secret Service Field Office. He once served under the Presidential Protection Division and was charged with protecting presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, according to NEISD.
"School safety and security, much like presidential protection, involves a system of interrelated elements that need to work together," Duran said in the press release. "Beyond the physical protection measures, a comprehensive approach encompasses response and recovery, as well as prevention, mental health support, anti-bullying programs and school culture. I am excited to start this new position and get on campuses to work with staff and students."
As the head of NEISD's team, Duran will help establish security policies and procedures and conduct threat assessments for the district's 70 campuses, according to district officials.
"After this months-long search, we believe we have found the best person to enhance the safety and security of our district," NEISD Superintendent of Schools Sean Maika said in the press release. "We appreciate his dedication to the Secret Service and look forward to what his high-level expertise will bring."
The district has roughly 60,000 students.
