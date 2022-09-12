San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security

North East ISD previously said it would cover police academy costs for cadets willing to commit to three years of service for the district.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran protected presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. - Courtesy of North East Independent School District
Courtesy of North East Independent School District
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran protected presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
With memories of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still painfully vivid, San Antonio's North East ISD has turned to a man who protected presidents to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

San Antonio's second-largest school district has hired U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran as to serve as its senior director of safety and security, officials said Monday.

Duran will take the role Oct. 3, after leaving as special agent in charge of the San Antonio Secret Service Field Office. He once served under the Presidential Protection Division and was charged with protecting presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, according to NEISD.

"School safety and security, much like presidential protection, involves a system of interrelated elements that need to work together," Duran said in the press release. "Beyond the physical protection measures, a comprehensive approach encompasses response and recovery, as well as prevention, mental health support, anti-bullying programs and school culture. I am excited to start this new position and get on campuses to work with staff and students."

As the head of NEISD's team, Duran will help establish security policies and procedures and conduct threat assessments for the district's 70 campuses, according to district officials.

"After this months-long search, we believe we have found the best person to enhance the safety and security of our district," NEISD Superintendent of Schools Sean Maika said in the press release. "We appreciate his dedication to the Secret Service and look forward to what his high-level expertise will bring."

NEISD grabbed local headlines last month after offering to cover the cost of police academy training for cadets who commit to working with its police department for at least three years after graduation amid ongoing worker shortages.

The district has roughly 60,000 students.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

Also in News

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

At the Advanced Learning Academy at Euclid in San Antonio, second grade students read while their teacher works individually with students.

Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott at a campaign event in Georgetown in January.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us