San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage

NEISD was forced to put 1,200 kids on a waitlist for an after schools program due to worker shortages.
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets.
According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training for cadets who commit to working with its police department for at least three years after graduation.
"They are just finishing some of the most rigorous training they are ever going to get," NEISD Police Chief Wally McCampbell said in a press statement. "If we can get them to work for NEPD as soon as they graduate, they get a chance to really make a difference in the community from day one."
NEISD is so anxious to hire officers for the upcoming school year that McCampbell himself is scouting potential recruits at local police academies, according to a press release from the district.
Police officers are not the only staffers in short supply at NEISD this academic year, though.
that some 1,200 NEISD students were put on a waitlist for an after-school program because of a district shortage of 60 workers.
