San Antonio's Woodlawn pool finally open for the summer season

The Woodlawn Lake-adjacent swimming destination is the latest city pool to welcome guests.

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 1:16 pm

San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool is finally welcoming swimmers. - TWITTER / @SAPARKSANDREC
Twitter / @SAParksandRec
San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool is finally welcoming swimmers.
Alamo City residents looking for another spot to get wet now have the option of swimming in Woodlawn Pool, which finally, and we do mean finally, opened for the summer season this Friday.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department shared the news on Twitter, announcing that the pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Lap swim begins Tuesday, June 28, and will be available Tuesday through Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
The Woodlawn swimming destination, located at 221 Alexander Ave., is the latest city pool to welcome guests. Other pools that have opened in San Antonio so far include:
  • Cassiano Pool - 1440 S Zarzamora
  • Concepcion Park - 500 Theo Parkway
  • Dellview Pool - 500 Basswood
  • Elmendorf Lake Park - 235 Shore Drive
  • Fairchild Pool - 1214 E. Crockett
  • Heritage Pool - 1423 S. Ellison Drive
  • Kingsborough Pool - 350 Felps Street
  • Lady Bird Johnson Pool - 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Spring Time Pool - 6571 Spring Time
  • Southside Lions Pool - 3100 Hiawatha
  • Ward Park - 435 E. Sunshine Drive
  • Westwood Pool - 7627 W. Military
And it didn't take those facilities 24 days into June to welcome back swimmers. But we digress.

Individual pool hours are available the Parks and Recreation Department's website.

