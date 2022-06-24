San Antonio's Woodlawn pool finally open for the summer season

💦 Woodlawn Pool is opening Friday!! 🥳🤗 Starting June 24, Woodlawn Pool will be open from 1pm-7pm on weekdays, Monday – Friday, and on Saturdays. ☀️



🏊‍♂️ Lap swim begins June 28 and will be available on weekdays, Tuesday – Friday, from 7:30am-9:30am.#SAParksAndRec #Pool #Swim pic.twitter.com/qIEWAdjzBF