San Antonio's Woodlawn pool finally open for the summer season

Twitter / @SAParksandRec San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool is finally welcoming swimmers.

💦 Woodlawn Pool is opening Friday!! 🥳🤗 Starting June 24, Woodlawn Pool will be open from 1pm-7pm on weekdays, Monday – Friday, and on Saturdays. ☀️



🏊‍♂️ Lap swim begins June 28 and will be available on weekdays, Tuesday – Friday, from 7:30am-9:30am.#SAParksAndRec #Pool #Swim pic.twitter.com/qIEWAdjzBF — SAParksandRec (@SAParksandRec) June 23, 2022

Cassiano Pool - 1440 S Zarzamora



Concepcion Park - 500 Theo Parkway



Dellview Pool - 500 Basswood



Elmendorf Lake Park - 235 Shore Drive



Fairchild Pool - 1214 E. Crockett



Heritage Pool - 1423 S. Ellison Drive



Kingsborough Pool - 350 Felps Street



Lady Bird Johnson Pool - 10700 Nacogdoches Road



Spring Time Pool - 6571 Spring Time



Southside Lions Pool - 3100 Hiawatha



Ward Park - 435 E. Sunshine Drive



Westwood Pool - 7627 W. Military

Alamo City residents looking for another spot to get wet now have the option of swimming in Woodlawn Pool, which finally, and we do meanopened for the summer season this Friday.The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department shared the news on Twitter, announcing that the pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Lap swim begins Tuesday, June 28, and will be available Tuesday through Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m.The Woodlawn swimming destination, located at 221 Alexander Ave., is the latest city pool to welcome guests. Other pools that have opened in San Antonio so far include:And it didn't take those facilities 24 days into June to welcome back swimmers. But we digress.Individual pool hours are available the Parks and Recreation Department's website