San Antonio's Woodlawn pool finally open for the summer season

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department shared the news on Twitter, announcing that the pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Lap swim begins Tuesday, June 28, and will be available Tuesday through Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
The Woodlawn swimming destination, located at 221 Alexander Ave., is the latest city pool to welcome guests. Other pools that have opened in San Antonio so far include:
- Cassiano Pool - 1440 S Zarzamora
- Concepcion Park - 500 Theo Parkway
- Dellview Pool - 500 Basswood
- Elmendorf Lake Park - 235 Shore Drive
- Fairchild Pool - 1214 E. Crockett
- Heritage Pool - 1423 S. Ellison Drive
- Kingsborough Pool - 350 Felps Street
- Lady Bird Johnson Pool - 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Spring Time Pool - 6571 Spring Time
- Southside Lions Pool - 3100 Hiawatha
- Ward Park - 435 E. Sunshine Drive
- Westwood Pool - 7627 W. Military
Individual pool hours are available the Parks and Recreation Department's website.
