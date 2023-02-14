Sen. Ted Cruz most likely not running for president, instead focused on seeking third term

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he focussing on a third-term "so we can keep Texas red."
Sen. Ted Cruz is most likely not running for president.
Before you start cheering or throwing your hat in the air — which, of course, assumes you're not a Cruz fan — that means Texans could be stuck with the state's controversial junior senator for another six-year term.
This week, Cruz told reporters he's seeking a third term to represent Texas, suggesting he won't throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 GOP nomination, according to CNN
. The senator further explained that his 2024 focus will be winning reelection "so we keep Texas red," the Express-News reports
.
Even so, Cruz's plan to seek a third term left some observers scratching their heads. After all, he filed a constitutional amendment in January
that would limit senators to just two terms.
When pressed on the issue
during CBS News' Face the Nation
over the weekend, Cruz told host Margaret Brennan he would "happily" comply with the new rules if the amendment is adopted.
Cruz won his 2018 senate race by a slim margin against former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Since then, the acerbic conservative appears to have doubled down on culture war issues and partisan cheap shots.
To be sure, Cruz's term has been buffeted by controversies, including a war against fictional Sesame Street characters
getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 2declaring his gender pronouns
as "kiss my ass" and, of course, fleeing to Cancun as his constituents hunkered during winter storm Uri.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter