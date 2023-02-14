Sen. Ted Cruz most likely not running for president, instead focused on seeking third term

Cruz is seeking a third term even though he filed a constitutional amendment last month that would limit senators' terms to two.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 4:46 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he focussing on a third-term "so we can keep Texas red." - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he focussing on a third-term "so we can keep Texas red."
Sen. Ted Cruz is most likely not running for president.

Before you start cheering or throwing your hat in the air — which, of course, assumes you're not a Cruz fan — that means Texans could be stuck with the state's controversial junior senator for another six-year term.

This week, Cruz told reporters he's seeking a third term to represent Texas, suggesting he won't throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 GOP nomination, according to CNN. The senator further explained that his 2024 focus will be winning reelection "so we keep Texas red," the Express-News reports.

Even so, Cruz's plan to seek a third term left some observers scratching their heads. After all, he filed a constitutional amendment in January that would limit senators to just two terms.

When pressed on the issue during CBS News' Face the Nation over the weekend, Cruz told host Margaret Brennan he would "happily" comply with the new rules if the amendment is adopted.

Cruz won his 2018 senate race by a slim margin against former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Since then, the acerbic conservative appears to have doubled down on culture war issues and partisan cheap shots.

To be sure, Cruz's term has been buffeted by controversies, including a war against fictional Sesame Street characters getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 2declaring his gender pronouns as "kiss my ass" and, of course, fleeing to Cancun as his constituents hunkered during winter storm Uri.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

