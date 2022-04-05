Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Southwest Airlines begins nonstop route from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

The route wasn't expected to start until April 25 but opened ahead of schedule.

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge Southwest Airlines celebrated the opening of the new route at a Sunday ribbon cutting ceremony. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
City of San Antonio
Southwest Airlines celebrated the opening of the new route at a Sunday ribbon cutting ceremony.
Travelers at San Antonio International Airport now have the option to fly nonstop to Oklahoma City, MySA reports.

Southwest Airlines celebrated the airline's latest expansion Sunday during a ribbon cutting ceremony at San Antonio International Airport. The once-daily route will ferry passengers to Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport on Southwest's new 737-700 aircraft, the news site reports.

The route commenced ahead of schedule, since flights between SAT and OKC weren't originally expected to start until April 25.

