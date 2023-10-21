Southwest Airlines offering multiple flights in path of total solar eclipse

On April 8, the path of totality for the eclipse will pass across Texas and several other states where Southwest operates.
The airline's schedule planners modeled the operational day against projections of the umbra and penumbra — shadows cast by the moon's eclipse of the sun — company officials said. As a result, Southwest flights 1252, 1721 and 1910 have the greatest likelihood of offering customers onboard the best view of the eclipse.
“With our flight schedule, we're able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse," Southwest Airlines Chief Meteorologist David Dillahunt said.
Though based in Dallas, the company was founded in San Antonio in 1967.
