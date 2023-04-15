Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Staffer alleged in complaint that state Rep. Bryan Slaton had sex with Capitol intern

The new details about the allegation stem from the complaint filed against Slaton to the House General Investigating Committee.

By on Sat, Apr 15, 2023 at 8:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, waits to speak from the back podium on the House floor on Aug. 9, 2021. - Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, waits to speak from the back podium on the House floor on Aug. 9, 2021.
A Capitol staffer alleged in an internal complaint that state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, had “sexual relations” with an intern two weeks ago.

The new details of the allegation come from the complaint filed by a legislative staffer to the House General Investigating Committee. Earlier this week, The Texas Tribune reviewed excerpts of the complaint, which alleged that Slaton, 45, was having an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern who is under the age of 21. The complaint said Slaton called her after 10 p.m. on March 31 and invited her to his Austin apartment.

A full version of the complaint, first posted on The Quorum Report, states the intern disclosed that she had sexual relations with Slaton that night.

Another person with direct knowledge of the situation who works in the Capitol corroborated the complaint and said that Slaton and the intern drank alcohol together. Slaton, one of the most far-right social conservatives of the Legislature, has been married to his wife since 2017.

The complaint alleges that sometime after the night at his condo, Slaton brought the intern into an office and flirted with her again. The same day, Slaton allegedly showed the intern emails from his personal account that accused him of having sex with a staffer, according to the complaint. The staffer believed Slaton wrote the emails as a test to see if she would report him. Slaton told her and her friends to keep quiet, according to the report.

Slaton and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday evening. Earlier this week, Slaton’s attorney issued a statement calling allegations against his client “outrageous” and “false.”

Julie Springer, an attorney for the intern, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Texas Tribune is not identifying the intern.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, declined to comment. Rep. Andrew Murr, the Junction Republican who chairs the House General Investigating Committee, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The House General Investigating Committee, which has the power to conduct inquiries into state agencies, departments and officials and has the ability to draft articles of impeachment against lawmakers, is investigating Slaton’s case. On Friday, the panel met and issued four subpoenas but would not disclose the investigations or people involved.

At least two House Republicans have called for Slaton to resign this week: Briscoe Cain of Deer Park and Steve Toth of The Woodlands. Both Cain and Toth are staunch conservatives who typically align with Slaton ideologically.

At least one House Democrat, Ana-Maria Ramos of Richardson, has also called for Slaton to resign. This week, Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, drafted bill language that would target members of the Legislature who engage in grooming behavior with victims under the age of 21. He tweeted Thursday that he is looking for ways to hold lawmakers accountable for inappropriate behavior.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.

Fast-growing Port San Antonio approves development of futuristic office tower

By Brandon Rodriguez

A conceptual rendering shows the planned tower on the Tech Port campus.

Also in News

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry receives slap on the wrist for drunk driving charge

By Michael Karlis

Despite the accident happening on Nov. 6, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was not charged with a DWI until more than a month later.

Shopping Cart Joyride, Fiesta Royalty Indicted: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Shopping Cart Joyride, Fiesta Royalty Indicted: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Fast-growing Port San Antonio approves development of futuristic office tower

By Brandon Rodriguez

A conceptual rendering shows the planned tower on the Tech Port campus.

Gov. Greg Abbott rails against 'leftist radical agenda' during San Antonio school voucher speech

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers at St. Mary's Magdalene Catholic School on San Antonio's West Side on Thursday.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us