Study says 80% of home shoppers in San Antonio say they'd be willing to spend over budget

Around 46% of potential homebuyers said they spend $50,000 over budget if it meant owning a home.

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Only 20% of respondents said that they would not change their budget even if it meant owning a home. - PEXELS / RODNAE PRODUCTIONS
Pexels / RODNAE Productions
Only 20% of respondents said that they would not change their budget even if it meant owning a home.
Despite higher mortgage rates and growing fears of an impending recession, looks like San Antonio's housing market is still hot.

According to a new report, 80% of potential homebuyers in the market are willing to go over budget if it means owning a home.

Of that 80%, all said they were willing to go at least over $5,000 over their initial budget if it means outbidding someone else, according to the study by home-buying platform Orchard. Some 46% of potential home buyers said they were even willing to go at least $50,000 over budget.

Only 20% of respondents looking at the SA market said they would stick to their budget, even if it meant not landing a home.

"This shows that while there is talk of a housing plateau, we still remain in a seller's market," Orchard wrote in the report.

In recent months San Antonio has been called a "hidden gem" by the National Association of Realtors and named one of the best cities for millennial homebuyers by Knock, an online home buying website.

Even so, the Alamo City is reportedly one of the most overvalued housing markets in the country per an academic report and is among those seeing the greatest number of price cuts on active listings.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

