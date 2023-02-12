Survey: the average Texan would travel less than five hours for long-distance relationship

The national average was around six hours, and residents of one state said they'd drive just two hours.

By on Sun, Feb 12, 2023 at 8:20 am

It takes 16 to 18 hours to drive across Texas.
Unsplash / Michael Krahn
It takes 16 to 18 hours to drive across Texas.
A new survey shows that distance may not make the heart grow fonder — especially in a state as big as Texas.

Online photo book creator Mixbook surveyed 3,000 Americans to find out how long they’d drive to maintain a long-distance relationship. Researchers found that, on average, Texans would travel fewer than five hours to fan a long distance flame.

That's long enough to include the radius of several metro areas — Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston — as well as coastal towns. Of course, we’re talking driving hours, and 44% of those surveyed said that a long-distance relationship would be more appealing if their partner lived in an “appealing” location easiest reached by plane such as Miami or Hawaii.

Duh.

A further breakdown of the data shows that couples in Alaska are the most willing to go the distance for their lover. They’re happy to travel for over seven hours. New Mexico residents, however, only want to give up about two hours to get to their (perhaps not-so) special someone. The national average was around six hours.

“Long distance relationships can be challenging. The lack of physical connection can lead to feelings of loneliness, and make it difficult to maintain the emotional connection and intimacy that is important in any relationship,” Mixbook Director of Marketing Leslie Albertson said in a release. “For some, the cost of travel can also place added strain on the relationship.”

Indeed, more than half of the respondents (54%) said the most important virtue in a long-distance relationship is trust, while 26% said it was communication. Ten percent said patience — especially if your partner is in a different timezone or works different hours — and 6% said independence is the most important — after all, you can’t put your life on hold for someone else.

