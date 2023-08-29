LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false border-wall conspiracy theory on social media

It's the second time in as many weeks that the Texas Republican has been called out for spreading misinformation on X.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 11:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge On Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video that an X user falsely claimed shows that the Biden Administration is cutting holes in Trump's border wall. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
On Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video that an X user falsely claimed shows that the Biden Administration is cutting holes in Trump's border wall.
For the second time in as many weeks, social media users have lambasted U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for spreading misinformation online.

In the most recent case, the Texas Republican was accused of sharing a misleading tweet about the Biden administration cutting door-shaped sections in a section of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Over the weekend, user @EndWokeness shared a video on X — the social platform formerly known as Twitter — and falsely claimed that it showed the Biden administration cutting holes in the border wall erected by Donald Trump.

"The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ," the user added. "It's not a crisis. It's by design."

Cruz was quick to help peddle the conspiracy theory, retweeting the video with "#BidenBorderCrisis."

"This...is...nuts," the senator added.
However, social media users and fact-checkers working for X quickly pointed out that both @EndWokeness and Cruz had no idea what they were yammering about.

"These are floodgates that are required to be opened during Arizona's monsoon season," X fact-checkers explained under Cruz's tweet, citing an article from the Washington Post. "If left closed, the force of flash floods caused by seasonal rain and the debris they carry would topple the border wall. This practice was also done during the Trump administration."

Despite the rational explanation backed up with evidence, some right-wing accounts commenting on Cruz's tweet refused to believe it showed anything of the sort. Others, including user @JoJoFromJerz, recognized it as good time to called out Cruz for his itchy Twitter finger.

"How many more layers deep does your stupid go exactly?" @JoJoFromJerz asked. "Cuz I thought we hit the ground floor a prank shark meme ago. Apparently, I was wrong."

That, of course, is a reference to Cruz last week retweeting a Photoshopped image of a shark allegedly swimming down Los Angeles' I-405 as Tropical Storm Hilary walloped California. The clearly fake photo has circulated on the internet for years and often reappears during hurricane season, according to X fact-checkers.

Despite being discredited, both the border wall claim and the shark image remain up on Cruz's X profile.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

By Michael Karlis

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

Attorneys file to strip Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of law license

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now faces a second complaint involving the State Bar of Texas.

Texas grid operator again warns of possible blackouts

By Michael Karlis

ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues.

Also in News

CityScrapes: San Antonio's 'doom loop' shows city's downtown missteps

By Heywood Sanders

The vacancy rate for downtown's class A buildings — the newest, most desirable office space — stands at 39.8%.

San Antonio Water System will shut off service to businesses that skirt restrictions

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio has remained under Stage 2 water restrictions since April 2022.

San Antonio airport among worst for Labor Day-weekend delays, study says

By Brandon Rodriguez

Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.

Alamo Heights, Fentanyl Documentary: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us