Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false border-wall conspiracy theory on social media

In the most recent case, the Texas Republican was accused of sharing a misleading tweet about the Biden administration cutting door-shaped sections in a section of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Over the weekend, user @EndWokeness shared a video on X — the social platform formerly known as Twitter — and falsely claimed that it showed the Biden administration cutting holes in the border wall erected by Donald Trump.
"The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ," the user added. "It's not a crisis. It's by design."
Cruz was quick to help peddle the conspiracy theory, retweeting the video with "#BidenBorderCrisis."
"This...is...nuts," the senator added.
However, social media users and fact-checkers working for X quickly pointed out that both @EndWokeness and Cruz had no idea what they were yammering about.
How many more layers deep does your stupid go exactly? Cuz I thought we hit the ground floor a prank shark meme ago.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 29, 2023
Apparently, I was wrong 🧐
"These are floodgates that are required to be opened during Arizona's monsoon season," X fact-checkers explained under Cruz's tweet, citing an article from the Washington Post. "If left closed, the force of flash floods caused by seasonal rain and the debris they carry would topple the border wall. This practice was also done during the Trump administration."
Despite the rational explanation backed up with evidence, some right-wing accounts commenting on Cruz's tweet refused to believe it showed anything of the sort. Others, including user @JoJoFromJerz, recognized it as good time to called out Cruz for his itchy Twitter finger.
"How many more layers deep does your stupid go exactly?" @JoJoFromJerz asked. "Cuz I thought we hit the ground floor a prank shark meme ago. Apparently, I was wrong."
That, of course, is a reference to Cruz last week retweeting a Photoshopped image of a shark allegedly swimming down Los Angeles' I-405 as Tropical Storm Hilary walloped California. The clearly fake photo has circulated on the internet for years and often reappears during hurricane season, according to X fact-checkers.
Despite being discredited, both the border wall claim and the shark image remain up on Cruz's X profile.
