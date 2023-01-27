Ted Cruz is all worked up because Xboxes now save electricity, thereby destroying your liberty

'First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox,' Cruz tweeted, even though no one is threatening to take away people's gaming consoles.

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time? - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?
After shitting his pants over vaccinated Sesame Street characters, the nonexistent "war on Thanksgiving" and gender pronouns, the living, breathing Trumpster fire that is Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has found something new to hyperventilate about: Xboxes.

Apparently, the Microsoft gaming console has become an existential threat to liberty because a new update will significantly cut its power usage by changing the default for when it's not in use from “sleep” to “shut down.” Or so conservative media outlets claim.

Keep in mind, this change occurs while the system isn't being used. In other words, no one is having their game of Grand Theft Auto XXVIII shut down in the middle of a kidnapping or shooting spree. Further, users who still want their Xbox to go into the "sleep" mode can do that, according to Microsoft.

Even so, Troubled Ted shared a shrill warning about Xbox's new "woke" agenda from conservative propaganda outlet the Blaze and warned consumers that the libs were out to destroy any household item that makes life fun.

"First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox," Cruz tweeted, even though no one is threatening to take away people's gaming consoles.
Never mind that the conspiracy to unhook Americans' gas stoves that Cruz mentioned turned out to be utter bullshit. And that the Princeton- and Harvard-educated senator is clearly smart enough to know it's utter bullshit.

Stepping back, though, who can blame him for jumping on the latest right-wing outrage of the week?

When you've staked your entire political brand on outrage and a new breed of wingnuts, including U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, has ratcheted the rhetoric up to even crazier levels, you'd better keep the bullshit flowing to stay relevant.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center

By Sanford Nowlin

Alamo Trust officials said the property occupied by Moses Rose's Hideout is the last remaining piece needed to build the Alamo Museum and Visitor Center.

Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud

By Michael Karlis

Jesse Jesus Salazar, 32, was arrested Wednesday in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Austin could experience 2008-style real-estate market collapse, Goldman Sachs predicts

By Michael Karlis

In a memo to customers, Goldman Sachs said home values in the Austin metro area could see declines of over 25%.

Also in News

San Antonio police reform group launches online dashboard to curb problem of bad cops behind rehired

By Michael Karlis

"Wandering officers are a serious problem across the nation, but especially here in Bexar County," said Ananda Tomas, Act 4 SA's executive director.

Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects

By Dalia Gulca

The ongoing construction along N. St. Mary's St. strip is hurting more than just the bottom lines of small businesses.

Alamo Heights, other San Antonio suburbs among richest cities in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Alamo Heights suburb is among the state's wealthiest cities, according to a new study.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us