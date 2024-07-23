Texas A&M University grads are the most attractive in Texas, study finds

click to enlarge
Texas A&M also was ranked the No. 4 "cultiest college" by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar.
It’s official: Aggies are the most attractive grads in Texas.
At least according to a recent study from online romance blog DatingAdvice
. Researchers for the site surveyed 3,000 singles to gauge their options on which schools' degrees make folks most attractive in the dating pool.
Turns out Texas A&M University alumni are the Lone Star State's hottest commodity.
“As our survey shows, a degree from an elite university doesn’t just set you up for career success, it also makes you more appealing on the dating scene,” DatingAdvice Chief Editor Amber Brooks said in a statement. “Education and ambition are incredibly attractive qualities, and these institutions produce some of the most well-rounded and sought-after individuals in the dating pool.”
The study's top five appear to back that up. In respective order they are Harvard University, the University of Notre Dame, Stanford University, Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology.
In addition to being tops in the Lone Star State, Texas A&M grads ranked No. 34 overall.
“A degree from Texas A&M signifies a person who values both education and community,” the study's authors wrote. “Texas A&M grads are admired for their dedication and integrity, making them appealing and dependable partners.”
However, the Aggies aren't the only desirable Texas grads on the dating scene.
Alumni of the University of Texas at Austin finished at No. 100 overall and second in Texas. Rice University ranked as the state's third-most attractive group of degree holders and slotted in nationally at No. 153. Southern Methodist University came in at No. 181 nationally, while Baylor University took the No. 227 spot.
This isn't the first time Texas A&M has ranked high in a recent study that looks at something beyond academics and tuition costs. A report from last year
ranked it as the nation's No. 4 “cultiest college."
