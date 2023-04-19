Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

Texas A&M ranked fourth on the list, while the University of Texas at Austin came in at No. 22.

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years. - Instagram / missrvex
Instagram / missrvex
Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.
Whether it's flying the flag of your alma mater on your front porch or tailgating during football season, Texans have a lot of pride when it comes to what college they attended.

That's why it should come as little surprise that a new study ranked a pair of Lone Star State campuses — Texas A&M College Station and the University of Texas at Austin — among the "cultiest colleges" in the nation.

Texas A&M took the No. 4 spot in the ranking compiled by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar. Meanwhile, UT-Austin landed at No. 22.

Texas A&M is known for students' almost religious devotion to a complex set of traditions that purportedly cultivate the "Aggie Spirit." Many of those date back more than 100 years.

Meanwhile, UT students are known for their devotion to the school mascot Bevo and breaking into "The Eyes of Texas" any time they're given the chance.

"Some universities take [school spirit] to another level," Broke Scholar wrote in the report. "They go beyond school colors and face painting. They have secret societies. Chanting in unison. Hand gestures that look like gang signs. And your family might joke that they'll disown you if you transfer to a rival school."

To figure out which colleges were the most cult-like, researchers analyzed behaviors and traditions at 198 campuses across the nation, giving them grades based on four categories: Community Loyalty, Social Prestige, Academic Excellence and School Spirit.

The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor took the top spot as the nation's cultiest college campus, with the University of Virginia and the University of Florida took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. The University of California at Los Angeles came in at No. 5.

Overall, 14 of the top 25 cultiest colleges were located in the South.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Another female soldier died at Texas’ Fort Hood, but Army officials didn't say anything about it

By Nina Rangel

Killeen Army base renamed an entrance for Vanessa Guillén, a soldier who was slain while serving at the facility.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Opponents of San Antonio's Prop A are lying to thwart needed criminal-justice reforms

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonio police union boss Danny Diaz speaks in front of City Hall about Prop A.

Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

San Antonio city employees file class action lawsuit alleging workplace harassment

By Michael Karlis

The petition alleges that once incident was caught on camera, but the perpetrator was only given a 5 day work suspension.

After his light DWI penalty, San Antonio advocates blast Clayton Perry's opposition to Prop. A

By Michael Karlis

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters late last year after he posted bond for his arrest for failure-to-stop charges.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us